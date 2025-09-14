Cheat Sheet
‘White Lotus’ Holds Family Reunion At Nepo Baby Star’s Wedding

Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.14.25 10:25AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Sam Nivola attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/GA/Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding to model Abby Champion saw a star-studded invite list, including the on-screen members of Schwarzenegger’s White Lotus family. An Instagram post from Vogue shows the Idaho wedding that took place last week, with the bride and groom posed alongside Schwarzenegger’s fictional family. The third and most recent season of the hit HBO show focused on the Ratliff family, with Schwarzenegger playing the eldest son, Saxon Ratliff. The newly-wed couple stood with actor Jason Isaacs, who played the Ratliff father, Sam Nivola, who played the youngest brother, and Sarah Catherine Hook who played the sister. Nivola’s girlfriend, Iris Apatow, was also in the photo. Actress Parker Posey, who plays the Ratliff mother, was also in attendance. The cast of White Lotus have been candid about their close relationships off-screen. Hook told People that she, Nivola and Schwarzenegger have maintained close friendships since the show wrapped up production. “We’re like the Three Amigos!” Hook said. “The three of us got very, very, very close, and I’m so thankful for them. We had the best time together.” Schwarzenegger‘s real-life parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver also attended the wedding, alongside Champion’s parents Laura and Greg Champion.

Read it at People

2
Polymarket Accepting Bets on Kirk Shooting Investigation
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.14.25 9:21AM EDT 
mugshot of Tyler Robinson
Tyler Robinson's mugshot. Handout

Crypto-betting platform Polymarket is now tracking odds on whether Tyler Robinson, alleged shooter of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, acted alone or with the help of accomplices. Betting would appear to have opened on Friday evening, around 24 hours after police arrested Robinson, and roughly four days before prosecutors are expected to charge him with killing the conservative youth leader. Odds of Robinson being a “lone actor” started out at around 94%, but have fluctuated wildly amid intense and mounting speculation as to his possible motives, dropping to lows of 62% and evening out around 80% as of Sunday morning. If traders punting on the outcome of a murder investigation has left you shocked, don’t be. This is after all the same platform that’s reportedly seen users placing bets on everything from accused healthcare CEO-killer Luigi Mangione’s views on crypto, the supposed secret aliases of Elon Musk, how far the California wildfires would spread, AI being named 2024’s TIME Person of the year, whether Earth is actually flat, and if Trump would utter the word “tampon” during last year’s presidential campaign.

Polymarket odds tracker showing 80% odds on Tyler Robinson being a lone actor behind the shooting of Charlie Kirk.
Latest odds on the same betting platform that last year brought you punts on whether Trump would utter the word "tampon" at one of his rallies. Polymarket

KICKIN' IT
3
Oscar Nominee Reveals River Phoenix’s Early Struggles in Hollywood
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.14.25 2:29AM EDT 
articles/2013/10/31/river-phoenix-s-fatal-halloween-20-years-on/131030-river-phoenix_qbgr1z
Lance Staedler/Corbis Outline

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke said that the tragically short career of his childhood friend River Phoenix was filled with disdain for Hollywood fakery. “He was met with success much earlier than I was,” Hawke told Entertainment Weekly, speaking on Phoenix’s breakout role in 1986’s Stand By Me, which “launched this huge career at an extremely young age.” Hawke met Phoenix on the set of 1985’s Explorers when they were both 14 and has previously said his friend was “the brightest light and this industry chewed him up.” Noting the pressures of “a life in the performing arts,” Hawke told EW that Phoenix was “struggling” with fame. River, the older brother of fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix, died of a drug overdose in Hollywood in 1993 at the age of 23. Hawke continued that Phoenix was “vibrating off of how phony [success] was, whenever you’re getting a lot of accolades and you’re not even in control of your own art.” He added that “people are trying to make money off you [and] if you’re self-aware at all, you understand how dangerous that is.” Hawke’s latest film, Blue Moon, will hit the big screen next month.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

4
Charlie Kirk Memorial to Be Held at NFL Stadium
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.13.25 8:28PM EDT 
A poster of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is displayed at a memorial following the fatal shooting of Kirk, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz
A poster of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is displayed at a memorial following the fatal shooting of Kirk, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

A memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the right-wing commentator and Turning Point USA founder who was assassinated on Wednesday, will be held in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21. His organization has said the service will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team. ”Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA wrote on X. Doors will open at 8 a.m and the program will start at 11. Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday during an event at a Utah college, the first stop on his planned “American Comeback Tour.” His suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Thursday. “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you have just unleashed across the country and this world,” Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, said in a statement on Friday. Kirk’s death has sparked impromptu memorials across the U.S. and the world. Outpourings of grief, condemnation of the violence, and calls for calm have come from across the political spectrum. Erika has said she intends to continue her husband’s work: “The movement is not going anywhere.”

Read it at Turning Point USA

5
‘Almost Famous’ Star Was Meant to Play a Much Smaller Role
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.13.25 10:42PM EDT 
Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson in 'Almost Famous'
DreamWorks/courtesy of The Everett Collection

Kate Hudson recently revealed that she wasn’t originally cast as the iconic Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical 2000 film, Almost Famous. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hudson shared that she was originally cast as Anita, William’s older sister, who would eventually be played by Zooey Deschanel, and told ET how she managed to convince Crowe to let her play Penny Lane. “Sarah Polley was supposed to play Penny Lane, and Brad Pitt was supposed to play Russell, and then, they fell through. And I was the only one cast,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Cameron, can I please audition for Penny Lane?’ And he didn’t really want it at first. … And then like, four auditions later, finally he called me, and he was like, ‘You wanna be Penny Lane?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, Yes!’” Hudson won a Golden Globe for the role and also earned a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination. She said of playing Penny Lane, “All of this was magic for me, because it completely changed my life. It changed the whole trajectory of my career.”

Read it at Entertainment Tonight

6
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence More Than Two Months After Ozzy’s Death
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.25 7:00PM EDT 
Sharon Osbourne is seen running errands on April 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Sharon Osbourne is seen running errands on April 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. MEGA/GC Images

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence. The beloved TV personality spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the July 22 death of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne. She shared a heartwarming message thanking fans for their kindness in the caption of an Instagram post featuring her and daughter Kelly, 40, at a falconry. “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Osbourne, 72, wrote. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.” She went on to draw a comparison between her 43-year marriage to Ozzy and the birds featured in the video, which was set to Ozzy’s classic tune “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them,” she said. “It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.” Kelly also posted about the experience to Instagram, thanking the Cornwall, England, falconry for “putting a smile on my mum’s face.” Sharon was last seen in public at her husband’s Birmingham funeral procession on July 30, eight days after he died of a heart attack.

Read it at People

7
Coldplay Urges Fans to ‘Send Love’ to Charlie Kirk’s Family
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.13.25 5:15PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 5:14PM EDT 
Chris Martin is now warning fans at his concerts after inadvertently exposing a CEO's affair with a co-worker.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to raise their hands and "send love." Robert Okine/Getty Images

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to raise their hands and “send love” to a number of people, including the family of slain Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during the last concert of their tour on Friday. “Send love anywhere you want to send it in the world,” Martin said. “You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family.” The Rock singer added, “You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway.” Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson. The concert, which took place two days later, was at England’s Wembley Stadium, marking the band’s tenth consecutive show at the venue and the end of their tour that began in 2022. However, some fans were upset over the comments from the band. This isn’t the first controversy from the tour. In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught cheating on his wife on the concert’s kiss cam with the tech company’s HR chief. “chris martin why would i ‘send love to charlie kirk’s family’ f--- off,” one person tweeted. “I would walk out hell nah,” another added. And some other people voiced their frustrations on Reddit’s r/FauxMoi subreddit. “I feel justified in continuing to dislike Coldplay,” one person posted.

@itslisamc2

Chris Martin asked fans to send love to ‘people they disagree with but send them love anyway’ #coldplaywembley #coldplay

♬ original sound - Lisa Mc
Read it at Far Out Magazine

8
Trump’s Golf BFF Melts Down After Worst Hole Ever
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.25 2:58PM EDT 
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 12: John Daly of the United States looks on after his shot on the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanford International 2025 at Minnehaha Country Club on September 12, 2025 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)
John Daly struggled Friday during the Sanford International on the 12th hole. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

John Daly, a friend of President Donald Trump and legendary professional golfer, beat his own record Friday for his poorest score on a single hole of golf. Daly, 59, took 19 strokes to finish a par-5 in the first round of the Champions Tour in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His poor performance beat his previous worst of 18 strokes on the sixth hole at the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational, and now, his third-worst of 14 strokes on the 18th hole at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Daly, who affectionately referred to the president as “Daddy Trump” in a March interview on Newsmax, struggled Friday during the Sanford International on the 12th hole, considered a difficult one since players have to clear a long creek. But Daly, who once claimed he consumes between two and three packs of cigarettes and 15 cans of Diet Coke per day, not only hit his ball into the water, but into other out-of-bounds areas, a whopping seven times in a row. He closed out the round, which marked the first day of the tour, 24 strokes off the lead, which had Argentine Ángel Cabrera in the lead.

Read it at New York Post

9
Joe Burrow’s Charity Fires Board Member Over Kirk Comments
Opheli Garcia-Lawler 

Reporter

Updated 09.13.25 2:26PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 11:30AM EDT 
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Joe Burrow Foundation announced that a board member was terminated on Friday following “inappropriate remarks” made “in light of recent events.” According to WLWT5, a Hamilton County, Ohio judge who served on Burrow’s board named Ted Berry is facing outrage and criticism after making comments on Facebook about the killing of Charlie Kirk. Berry allegedly commented “Rest in Hatred and Division,” and “How’s he feel about gun violence & gun control in Hell, now?” on posts about Kirk’s death. In another post, Berry allegedly wrote, “So, a white guy killed him! Color it KARMA!” While the Burrow Foundation did not explicitly name who was terminated, the statement said that “they are no longer associated with the foundation. Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission.” A previous section on the website naming each member of the advisory board for the foundation has been removed. Ohio Republican State Representative Adam Matthews took it one step further, calling for Berry to resign. Matthews wrote on X “The people of Ohio deserve a judiciary they can trust to be fair, unbiased, and beyond reproach,” and that Berry “should resign or face removal.”

Read it at WLWT5

10
Ellen DeGeneres Sued After Allegedly T-Boning Driver
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.13.25 5:36PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 12:26PM EDT 
Ellen DeGeneres
The suit claimed Ellen DeGeneres displayed "negligent conduct." Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres, 67, is facing a lawsuit after reportedly crashing into a California woman’s car in October 2023, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The former talk show host allegedly ran through a stop sign and “t-boned” the other driver, according to the documents. The intersection where the incident took place, in Santa Barbara County, “is controlled by stop signs in all directions,” per the suit. The suit claims DeGeneres, who retired from her show in 2021 amidst toxic workplace allegations, displayed “negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person.” The comic, whose net worth is approximately $450 million according to Forbes, was said to have “negligently caused, or contributed” to her vehicle t-boning the “plaintiff’s vehicle.” The woman involved is seeking an undisclosed amount of restitution for the wreck, which she claims has caused “multiple serious personal injuries and damages.” DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, left California for the United Kingdom in 2024 for “a simpler way of life.” They made the move permanent following Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Read it at People

