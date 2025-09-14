‘White Lotus’ Holds Family Reunion At Nepo Baby Star’s Wedding
White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding to model Abby Champion saw a star-studded invite list, including the on-screen members of Schwarzenegger’s White Lotus family. An Instagram post from Vogue shows the Idaho wedding that took place last week, with the bride and groom posed alongside Schwarzenegger’s fictional family. The third and most recent season of the hit HBO show focused on the Ratliff family, with Schwarzenegger playing the eldest son, Saxon Ratliff. The newly-wed couple stood with actor Jason Isaacs, who played the Ratliff father, Sam Nivola, who played the youngest brother, and Sarah Catherine Hook who played the sister. Nivola’s girlfriend, Iris Apatow, was also in the photo. Actress Parker Posey, who plays the Ratliff mother, was also in attendance. The cast of White Lotus have been candid about their close relationships off-screen. Hook told People that she, Nivola and Schwarzenegger have maintained close friendships since the show wrapped up production. “We’re like the Three Amigos!” Hook said. “The three of us got very, very, very close, and I’m so thankful for them. We had the best time together.” Schwarzenegger‘s real-life parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver also attended the wedding, alongside Champion’s parents Laura and Greg Champion.