‘White Lotus’ Nepo Son: Ready to Work With Action Star Dad
Now that Patrick Schwarzenegger has emerged as a fan favorite on The White Lotus’ third season, he feels “comfortable” enough to work with his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger—and he’s got a specific idea in mind, he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I definitely want to do [an action movie],” he told THR, “That’s the goal down the road is to do those types of things. I’d love to do that, if it was the right thing. I’ve talked to my dad about it, and I’ve told him I’d love to do that if it was the right thing.” After Lotus premiered, Schwarzenegger complained that viewers assumed he was handed the role “because of who my dad is.” In fact, it was his famous last name that almost cost him the role. Now, Schwarzenegger feels he’s proven himself. “I’ve never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I’ve had some work, and I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with” his famous dad, he said. “One thing I could relate to about Saxon, I could relate to living under that shadow” of a successful father, he also added. That said, “My dad was a big fan of the show, and he was proud of me.”
