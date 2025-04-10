Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘White Lotus’ Nepo Son: Ready to Work With Action Star Dad

TWINS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.10.25 4:39PM EDT 
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Now that Patrick Schwarzenegger has emerged as a fan favorite on The White Lotus’ third season, he feels “comfortable” enough to work with his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger—and he’s got a specific idea in mind, he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I definitely want to do [an action movie],” he told THR, “That’s the goal down the road is to do those types of things. I’d love to do that, if it was the right thing. I’ve talked to my dad about it, and I’ve told him I’d love to do that if it was the right thing.” After Lotus premiered, Schwarzenegger complained that viewers assumed he was handed the role “because of who my dad is.” In fact, it was his famous last name that almost cost him the role. Now, Schwarzenegger feels he’s proven himself. “I’ve never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I’ve had some work, and I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with” his famous dad, he said. “One thing I could relate to about Saxon, I could relate to living under that shadow” of a successful father, he also added. That said, “My dad was a big fan of the show, and he was proud of me.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Sunsets Slew of Environmental Protections in New Order
CRUEL INTENTIONS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.10.25 3:13PM EDT 
President Donald Trump at an event to boost coal industry.
Andrew Thomas/Getty

President Donald Trump is requiring environmental and energy agencies to phase out a range of environmental safeguards in an executive order aimed at deregulating energy production. Agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Energy Department, and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, among others, must change their regulations so that laws governing issues such as energy appliance standards, mining and offshore drilling become obsolete by October 2026. “Our vast regulatory structure often serves to constrict ordered liberty, not promote it,” the executive order reads. “By rescinding outdated regulations that serve as a drag on progress, we can stimulate innovation and deliver prosperity to everyday Americans.” Agencies may seek extensions if they find them necessary. The head of watchdog group Public Citizen’s Climate Program, David Arkush, called Trump’s deregulatory order “dumb and cruel,” and indicated that the group plans to challenge the order in court. Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative told Utility Dive that the executive order “reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of how agencies work” and is “impossible to implement, blatantly illegal, creates massive amounts of unnecessary work, and just makes no sense.” Signed late Wednesday, the order follows Trump’s use of emergency authority to boost the struggling coal industry.

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Toni Braxton’s Secret Marriage to Rapper Revealed
UN-BREAK MY HEART
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.10.25 3:11PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Toni Braxton and Birdman’s secret 8-month-long marriage was discovered by TMZ on Thursday after the outlet obtained the singer’s divorce documents. According to the papers, Braxton and the rapper tied the knot on August 8, 2024. However, the union was short-lived, with the date of separation being listed as August 10. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer and her attorney called the marriage “irretrievably broken,” in the documents obtained by TMZ. However, in what appears to be another plot twist, Braxton later dismissed the divorce petition in January 2025. Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, signed off on it too. Birdman proposed to Braxton in February 2018 and bought her a $1 million engagement ring, among other expensive jewelry like expensive watches and vintage earrings. The pair publicly split in 2019, with Braxton denying rumors that the two were secretly continuing the relationship. In a December 2023 social media post, she called murmurs of a marriage “#FAKENEWS,” claiming that she and the Birdman were simply friends.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Trump’s First Fed Chair Slams Tariff Chaos as ‘Worst Self-Inflicted Wound’
CONCERNING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 3:20PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 1:58PM EDT 
U.S. Secretary Janet Yellen listens during an open session of a Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting at the Department of the Treasury on April 21, 2023.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Janet Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve during Donald Trump’s first term, slammed the president’s economic policies as the “worst self-inflicted wound” by any administration in an interview with CNN International on Thursday. Yellen, who served as treasury secretary under President Joe Biden, expressed concern about the direction of the country’s economic policy under Trump, in what she called an otherwise well-functioning economy, warning that his measures will increase the possibility of a recession. In her first broadcast interview since leaving office, Yellen told CNN International that U.S. Treasury debt yields rose sharply amid the tariff financial turmoil, which scared investors and forced them to question their safe-haven status. “It caused highly leveraged hedge funds that hold U.S. Treasuries to begin to sell their holdings, and that’s something that could really begin to trigger financial instability if there is massive sales of U.S. Treasuries,” Yellen said. “So my understanding is that this is something that was an influence on President Trump in getting him to pause the reciprocal tariffs, and it’s certainly something that should be of concern.”

Read it at CNN International

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
VACATION IN A BOTTLE?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 04.10.25 2:04PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days. (If you’re looking for a gradual self-tanning formula, the brand’s Sun-Kissed Gradual Tanning Lotion is second-to-none.)

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
John Mellencamp Prepares Daughter’s Grave as She Battles Cancer
REALITY CHECK
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 2:29PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 10:46AM EDT 
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Singer John Mellencamp is bracing for the worst as his 43-year-old daughter battles stage 4 cancer, which has spread to her brain and her lungs. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that her 73-year-old dad called her “11 times in a row” to discuss her burial and make sure she’ll be in the “group family mausoleum,” she revealed in Tuesday’s episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast. She responded to his incessant calls by saying “let me live a little” but later asked her dad if there would eventually be space in the Indiana mausoleum for her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5. He said that everyone would be buried in or around the tomb and she agreed to visit her grave before the cancer progresses further. She joked she wanted “hot girls never die” engraved on her tombstone. But even as she writes her will, Teddi’s battle is not over. She told US Weekly last week that it is the “hardest thing” she’s ever faced but “I’m fighting for my life” and “for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Trump Said He Lowered Egg Prices—They Just Hit a Record High
EGGSPENSIVE TIMES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 1:33PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 12:18PM EDT 

With Easter right around the corner, the price of eggs continues to soar, reaching a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the price of a dozen eggs jumped from $4.95 in January to $5.90 in February before reaching its peak in March. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month that there was a “47 percent decrease overall” in egg prices since Jan. 24. “I think the American people do have great reason to be optimistic about this economy,” she said. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said in a cabinet meeting Thursday that only wholesale prices are down for now, but “retail will come.” She added: “Easter is the Super Bowl for eggs so, you know, there may be a little fluctuation, but no, we feel really good about it.” Economists blamed the initial spike on an outbreak of bird flu, with more than 30 million chickens put down because of the epidemic. The administration also said last month that it was importing eggs from abroad for the “short term” to help bring prices down. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that when a “full egg-laying industry” is up and running again, the U.S. can get back to their internal system and move “those eggs out onto the shelf.” Last month, President Donald Trump said, “When I took it over, eggs were through the roof, and now eggs are down.”

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
James Toback Sexual Misconduct Accusers Awarded $1.68B
JUSTICE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.10.25 12:36PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 12:24PM EDT 
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: James Toback attends the 'The Private Life Of A Modern Woman' photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on September 3, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A jury has awarded $1.68 billion to 40 women who made sexual harassment allegations against award-winning filmmaker James Toback. On Wednesday, the 80-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter was found liable in a civil lawsuit for a pattern of sexual assault, false imprisonment, coercion, and psychological abuse. He denied the charges. The ground-breaking verdict included $280 million in compensatory damages and $1.4 billion for punitive damages for the plaintiffs, 20 of whom testified in New York state’s supreme court. Toback did not attend the week-long trial. “We were all so ashamed. You just don’t talk about it, not even to your family,” Marianne Hettinger, one of the plaintiffs, told the Los Angeles Times. “So to be heard with such humanity and then receive this award ... I can’t tell you how healing that feels.” Another plaintiff, Mary Monahan, said that Toback’s nomination for best screenplay at the Academy Awards for “Bugsy” in 1992 would no longer be his “legacy.” “That is immensely validating,” she said. “A jury heard us, and a jury believed us.” The suit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Trump Now Going After Law Firm Behind Fox News 2020 Voting Suit
YOU’RE NEXT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.10.25 1:07PM EDT 
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in 2025.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday going after Susman Godfrey, the law firm that represented Dominion Voting Systems in its lawsuit against Fox Corp. for promoting lies after the 2020 election. The firm reached a $787 million settlement against Fox in 2022 and is currently representing Dominion in a defamation case against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The executive order states that Susman Godfrey employees will be barred from accessing federal buildings and stripped of security clearances, and that federal contracts held by the firm’s clients will be cut. The president also wants to investigate the firm for allegedly violating federal employment discrimination law, adding it to a list of 20 top law firms being investigated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for possible discrimination in their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. As he signed the order in the Oval Office Wednesday, Trump said that “there were some very bad things that happened with these law firms.” In a statement Wednesday, the firm said “there is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order,” adding that “we believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it. This principle guides us now.”

Read it at Bloomberg Law

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
KITCHEN DETOX
Davon Singh
Updated 04.07.25 5:26PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 2:09PM EDT 
A collection of GreenPan's eco friendly cookware on a kitchen counter. There are three frying pans hanging on the wall and four saucepans on the counter. Next the pans are yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
GreenPan

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set
See At GreenPan

Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘White Lotus’ Actor Wanted to ‘Take a Bullet’ for Co-Star
LET IT BE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.10.25 12:40PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 12:39PM EDT 
Patrick schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood on 'The White Lotus'
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Actor Aimee Lou Wood revealed that fans weren’t the only ones who wanted things to go a different way for her character at the end of The White Lotus Season 3. Speaking to Bustle for a recent interview, Wood agreed that the finale was a “referendum on ‘I can fix him,‘” energy, as Chelsea insists on intertwining her fate with her partner Rick. But it’s not just Chelsea who thinks she can “save” or “fix” someone she can’t in the series, she pointed out. “Patrick [Schwarzenegger] was devastated that Saxon didn’t take a bullet for Chelsea,” Wood revealed. “He was like, ‘I want Saxon to die for Chelsea.’ And I’m saying, ‘But you can’t save Chelsea!’ Saxon can’t save Chelsea in the way that Chelsea can’t save Rick.” Wood also defended critics of Rick, who some feel was solely to blame for Chelsea’s death. “Do you think Rick was going ‘Chelsea, please come on my revenge quest?‘” Wood told the site. “No, he was probably saying ‘Go home.’ Look at [when] she sees Rick kill Jim, she doesn’t run away. She walks towards it.”

Read it at Bustle

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Signs Executive Order to ‘Make America’s Showers Great Again’
SHOWER POWER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.10.25 6:25AM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 6:09AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order as (L-R) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum look on in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed several executive orders including directing the “repeal of unlawful regulations” and reducing “anti-competitive regulatory barriers.” Earlier today, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for dozens of countries with the exception of China. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has declared victory in his “shower wars” with the Democrats, signing an executive order to lift restrictions on water pressure so he could “take care of my beautiful hair.” The order, which redefines the term “showerhead,” ends an Obama/Biden-era environmental regulation on water pressure and the White House says it will “make America’s showers great again.” The previous ruling, which ensured that showers and taps should not pour more than 2.5 gallons per minute, was repealed by Trump during his first term after he complained about not being able to wash his hands properly, but was later reinstated by President Joe Biden. But as from today, “No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless,” says the White House. “By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first.” As he signed the order in the Oval Office, Trump told onlookers “I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. You have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out, drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

Read it at The White House

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
exclusive‘White Lotus’ Producer Slams ‘A**hole’ Composer Over Theme Song Feud
The Daily Beast Podcast,
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Ending: Everyone Is Mad at Belinda
Clare Donaldson
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Dishes on Shocking Sex Scene Cut From Finale
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityLorde’s Strange Social Media Sends Fans Into a Spiral
Clare Donaldson
ReviewsThe Only New ‘Black Mirror’ Episode Worth Watching
Nick Schager