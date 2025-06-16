‘White Lotus’ Star Slams ‘Global Icon’ as ‘Worst Bully Ever’

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Southwest Airlines Adds Safety Tool to Avoid Runway Danger
EXTRA PRECAUTIONS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 4:08PM EDT 
Southwest Airlines adds a new cockpit-alert safety tool to almost all its aircrafts.
Southwest Airlines adds a new cockpit-alert safety tool to almost all its aircrafts. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines has announced that it will be adding a cockpit-alert safety tool to almost all of its 800 aircraft. The Honeywell-designed “SmartRunway” and “SmartLanding” software warn pilots with audio and text alerts when a potential risk to the aircraft is detected during takeoff or landing, such as the pilot going too fast during landing, flying at the wrong altitude, or using the wrong runway. “It is a really powerful tool, we believe, to add more barriers to potentially bad outcomes,” Southwest’s chief operating officer, Andrew Watterson, told The Wall Street Journal. “Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Southwest,” he added in a Honeywell press release. According to the press release, Honeywell’s system is meant to help “break the chain of events that may lead to runway accidents” by “proactively” notifying pilots. This new safety tool comes amid a handful of crashes and close calls at airports, including a Southwest flight that almost took off from a taxiway rather than a runway at the Orlando International Airport in Florida in March. Airplane incidents “happen more than we want to think that they happen,” said Thea Feyereisen, senior aerospace engineer at Honeywell.

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Joey Chestnut Returns to Hot Dog Eating Contest After Ban
RETURN OF THE KING
William Vaillancourt
Published 06.16.25 3:00PM EDT 
Joey Chestnut
BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Joey Chestnut will participate in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th after a year away, the competitive eater announced Monday. Chestnut missed the 2024 edition after a disagreement with Major League Eating over his sponsorship with Impossible Foods, a maker of plant-based hot dogs. “While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs,” the 16-time champion wrote on X. “To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with. I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground.” Chestnut, who won the Coney Island competition each year from 2007 to 2014 and from 2016 to 2023, set the record in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs in ten minutes. The Nathan’s contest has been held annually since 1979; in July 2020, it was conducted at a different venue without a crowd and with only five contestants.

Read it at ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Soothe Daily Foot Fatigue Fast With This Three-in-One Massager
HAPPY FEET
Scouted Staff
Published 05.13.25 6:49PM EDT 
A person using the AuraHeal foot massager. They are sitting down on a couch and have both feet in the massager. They have grey pants and white socks on.
AuraHeal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You don’t need to splurge on a pricey spa day to treat your feet to professional-level pampering. AuraHeal’s foot massager does it at a fraction of the cost and from the comfort of your home.

Unlike other foot massagers on the market, AuraHeal combines three therapies to stimulate blood flow and provide deep relief from daily foot fatigue—Shiatsu, compression, and heat. You can adjust the vibration, deep tissue rollers, and heat (up to 131°F) to your liking.

Shiatsu Foot Massager
Buy At Amazon

Plus, there are three compression levels to choose from, each targeting a specific area of the foot: instep, heel, and ankles. Have big feet? Don’t sweat it. This foot massager is designed to comfortably fit up to a size 14. The machine itself is about as heavy as a drill, making it perfect for on-the-go relief.

To ensure a fresh and hygienic massage every time, AuraHeal made sure the breathable foot sleeves can be removed easily for effortless cleaning and maintenance. On top of reduced foot pain, users also report improved sleep quality, increased daily energy, and stress relief. Whether you’re dealing with foot pain, ankle discomfort, or just need some respite after a long day at work, AuraHeal’s foot messenger provides fast relief whenever you need it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
World’s Most Popular Museum Shuts Down in Spontaneous Strike
‘MONA LISA MOAN’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 1:54PM EDT 
Louvre Museum
Visitors line up near the glass Pyramid to enter the Louvre Museum in April 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

Tourists hoping to visit the Louvre this morning were left frustrated when, without warning, the Paris museum remained shuttered well past its scheduled opening. As one American visitor told AP, the scene was a “Mona Lisa moan,” with “thousands of people waiting, no communication, no explanation.” Inside, a group of gallery attendants, security guards, and ticket takers had turned a monthly staff meeting into a spontaneous strike. The employees say they can no longer ignore the untenable toll that the museum’s 30,000 daily visitors take on its centuries-old infrastructure. According to a memo from museum President Laurence des Cars, the palace is plagued by leaks and fluctuating temperatures that endanger its artworks, and its outdated amenities can’t accommodate the constant overcrowding. In January, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decade-long, €800 million renovation plan for the museum. Now, employees say the plan is too little, too late from a government that has decreased its subsidies for the museum by nearly a quarter in the last decade. But while the home of the Mona Lisa remains closed today, the strike has an end in sight. A representative from the staff union told AP the museum may reopen as early as Wednesday.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

‘White Lotus’ Star Slams ‘Global Icon’ as ‘Worst Bully Ever’

CALLED OUT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.16.25 3:00PM EDT 
Jason Isaacs
Theo Wargo/WireImage

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs is calling out “the worst bully ever,” who just so happens to be an A-list actor. In a new profile for Vulture, Isaacs was asked about a story he’s told in years past, about an actor who pushed him out of a shot on an unnamed project. “Oh Jesus,” Isaacs said, “Did worse than that. Was the worst bully ever and a global icon. Did all the old tricks of doing a completely different performance off-camera than on. Yeah, it sucked. I’d never seen anything like it. Before, I would’ve licked the ground that this person walked on.” Isaacs “mimed” the interaction to The Telegraph in 2011, but was first quoted about it in 2020, when he told Backstage, “One famous, late, knighted actor literally physically shoved me out of the shot with his elbows.” Isaacs has never named the actor in question, but said he has many such stories he could tell about various well-known people: “I know where all the bodies are buried. I often fantasize about doing a junket and telling the truth, and when I win the lottery, possibly that will be the case. But there is no value, other than masochism and sabotage, in telling people the truth about people I’ve worked with or experiences I’ve had. Acting is all about secrets.”

Read it at Vulture

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Pilot Spots Key Detail in Air India Crash Footage That Could Explain What Went Wrong
VIDEO CLUE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 1:35PM EDT 
AHMEDABAD, INDIA - JUNE 14: The wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is being lifted by a crane
Raju Shinde/Getty Images

A veteran aviator says he’s spotted a crucial detail in footage of the Air India crash that could offer a clue to what caused the disaster, which killed 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. Pilot Steve Schreiber believes the Boeing 787 Dreamliner may have suffered a dual engine failure after he noticed the plane’s Ram Access Turbine (RAT) deploying shortly after takeoff. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Schreiber points to the moment the RAT appears as a “little gray dot” under the fuselage—just as the aircraft begins drifting towards the ground. He explained that the purpose of the RAT “is to provide electrical and hydraulic pressure for the aircraft in an extreme emergency,” such as in the event of a “massive electrical failure, massive hydraulic failure, or a dual engine failure.” While any one of those scenarios could trigger the RAT, Schreiber—who has 26 years of experience as a pilot, according to the New York Post—said, “the fact that the airplane is mushing out of the sky gives the idea it was a dual engine failure.” The final words of the doomed plane’s captain—“Mayday… no thrust, losing power, unable to lift”—also appear to suggest a serious issue with engine power.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Captain James Cook’s Lost Ship Found 250 Years Later
RESURFACED
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 10:56AM EDT 
A replica of Captain James Cook's ship "Endeavour" in Whitby Harbour, England.
A replica of Captain James Cook's ship "Endeavour" in Whitby Harbour, England. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Captain James Cook’s long-lost ship was discovered 250 years later off the coast of Rhode Island. The Australian National Maritime Museum confirmed that the remains of a shipwreck in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, that they had been trying to identify since 1999, match that of Cook’s lost ship, “HMS Endeavour.” “This Final Report is the culmination of 25 years of detailed and meticulous archaeological study on this important vessel,” said the museum’s director and CEO, Daryl Karp, about the project. Cook sailed around the globe in “Endeavour” in the 1700s before it was then sold and repurposed as a transport vessel during the American Revolutionary War, ultimately sinking in 1778. Researchers at the museum compared the wreckage to the ship’s historic plans, finding that certain parts of the vessel, from the placement of certain timbers to the size of the ship itself, were either “absolutely identical” or only a few “millimeters” off. James Hunter, an archaeologist at the museum, said that artifacts that would provide “immediate identification” had most likely already been removed from the ship, but that “what has been recovered up to this point is indicative of an 18th-century time frame.” Another archaeologist at the museum, Kieran Hosty, said that “so far we found lots of things that tick the box for it to be ‘Endeavour’ and nothing on the site which says it’s not.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Former 23andMe CEO Outbids Big Pharma to Regain Control of DNA Testing Firm
GENETIC LOTTERY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.16.25 1:56PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: 23andMe Founder and Board Member Anne Wojcicki appears during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing titled "Securing Americans' Genetic Information: Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe's Bankruptcy Sale" comes after 27 states and the District of Columbia are suing to force customer consent before 23andMe sells any personal genetic data after the company entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: 23andMe Founder and Board Member Anne Wojcicki appears during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing titled "Securing Americans' Genetic Information: Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe's Bankruptcy Sale" comes after 27 states and the District of Columbia are suing to force customer consent before 23andMe sells any personal genetic data after the company entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki is set to regain control of the genetic testing firm she led to bankruptcy after outbidding a pharmaceutical company at an auction. The sale came on Monday after a nonprofit headed by Wojcicki, TTAM Research Institute, bid $305 million for control of the company, topping a $256 million offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Wojcicki had previously attempted to take 23andMe private on a number of occasions during her tenure as CEO but was repeatedly rejected by the board, eventually leading to the resignation of all independent directors. Once a pioneer in ancestry DNA testing, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy in March amid declining demand and fallout from a 2023 data breach that exposed sensitive genetic and personal data of millions. Approximately 15 percent of 23andMe customers have since closed their accounts and requested their DNA records be deleted, citing concerns about privacy protection after the company announced it was up for sale. While TTAM has so far pledged to uphold 23andMe’s privacy policies and comply with data protection laws, the sale has also drawn legal challenges, with New York and over two dozen states suing to block the potential transfer of customers’ private information. A court hearing to decide the future of the company is scheduled for June 17.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Oscar Winner Becomes First Movie Star to Meet with Pope Leo
SAY HELLO TO MY HOLY FRIEND
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 1:22PM EDT 
Al Pacino met with Pope Leo XIV, making him the first movie star to meet the new pope.
Al Pacino met with Pope Leo XIV, making him the first movie star to meet the new pope. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Al Pacino met with Pope Leo XIV Monday, becoming the first movie star to have an audience with the new pope. A delegation from the film, Maserati: The Brothers, which Pacino is in, met with the pope at the Vatican Monday. “The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good,” said the film’s producer, Andrea Iervolino, in a statement. He added that “these values, which Pope Leo XIV has consistently emphasized, in his recent messages to the world, resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers: a family whose legacy was built not only on innovation and excellence but on profound mutual respect, solidarity and a shared vision.” Iervolino also posted photos of the meeting on his Instagram Story, one photo showing the pope holding a model Maserati car in a glass case as The Godfather star looked on. The caption read: “Thank you @pontifex for your blessing! Al Pacino and I donated a scale model of a Maserati in honor of our film ‘Maserati: The Brothers.’”

Al Pacino and producer Andrea Iervolino met with Pope Leo XIV.
Al Pacino and producer Andrea Iervolino met with Pope Leo XIV. andreaiervolinoproducer/Instagram
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Growth-Boosting Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning Fast
THICK PONY CLUB
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.10.25 2:41AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 2:39AM EDT 
Dr. Groot hair care prodcuts
Dr. Groot

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.

Scalp Revitalizing Solution
Free shipping over $50
Shop At Dr. Groot

It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
American Man Lost in Himalayas Found Alive After Nine Days
MIRACLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 06.16.25 12:38PM EDT 
Published 06.16.25 12:27PM EDT 
Samuel Vengrinovich.
Samuel Vengrinovich. GoFundMe

An American man has been found alive after disappearing during a hiking trip in the Himalayas, his family announced Sunday, calling it a “HUGE miracle.” Samuel Vengrinovich, a California native living in Jaffa, Israel, set out with a group toward Mount Triund near Dharamshala, India, on June 6. Expecting a two-day hike, he never returned to his camp. His tent, most of his clothing, and phone were left behind. Over nine days, Indian authorities and a private rescue team scoured the region’s glacier terrain under worsening weather conditions. A GoFundMe campaign launched by his family in the United States sought funds for rescue efforts, medical care, and transportation . The rescue was confirmed with a photo of a gaunt and disheveled Vengrinovich. “He looks thin and disheveled, and he will require significant medical treatment and hospitalization for his injuries,” the family stated. His family continues to raise funds covering search-and-rescue costs, medical care, and a flight home. No detailed information has been released about his rescue location or health status. Government authorities halted the official search once private efforts confirmed his survival.

Samuel Vengrinovich, a California native now living in Jaffa, Israel, set out with a group toward Mount Triund near Dharamshala, India, on June 6.
Samuel Vengrinovich Vlad Vengrinovich/GoFundMe
Read it at SF Gate

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Tourists Flee Museum After Destroying Priceless ‘Van Gogh Chair’
CHAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.16.25 1:45PM EDT 
A tourist couple flees after destroying the “Van Gogh chair” at the Palazzo Maffei in Verona.
Palazzo Maffei Verona/Instagram

A museum in Italy has urged visitors to “respect art” after a pair of tourists fled when they shattered a priceless sculpture of a chair by posing for a picture on top of it. The so-called “Van Gogh chair,” created by Italian artist Nicola Bolla as a tribute to the Dutch master’s 1888 painting of the same name,” is adorned with Swarovski crystals and on public display in the Palazzo Maffei, a museum in Verona. Surveillance footage released by the gallery shows a woman squatting next to the chair and pretending to sit on it while her male companion took a picture of her. They then swapped places, but rather than pose next to the chair, the man tried to sit on it, causing the crystal-encrusted glass chair to shatter and sending the man tumbling to the ground. The unidentified tourists then quickly fled the scene. “This is a nightmare for any museum,” director Vanessa Carlon told the BBC. “Of course it was an accident, but these two people left without speaking to us—that isn’t an accident.” Miraculously, the museum revealed it had since managed to repair the sculpture but declined to reveal the costs. Carlon said by releasing the CCTV footage she hoped to highlight that “anyone should enter art places, or museums or churches, wherever art is displayed, in a more respectful way. Art must be respected and loved because it is very fragile,” she added.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now