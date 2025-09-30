‘White Lotus’ Star Says Calling Out ‘SNL’ Sketch Was Like Taking on Childhood Bullies

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has no regrets about her decision to call out a Saturday Night Live sketch mocking her. The Brit, 31, attacked the April skit, labelling it “mean and unfunny.” Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood’s character, Chelsea, ripping on her with large prosthetic teeth and joking about fluoride. Speaking to the BBC, she says her decision to speak out was akin to standing up to schoolyard bullies. “I don’t regret saying it because it was breaking a pattern, which is what I would usually do,” she said. “What I did when I was younger and got bullied.” She said she was confronted with a decision: “I have a choice here to go in and be embarrassed about it and just say ‘I didn’t like that. It was mean.’” She added, “No matter what chaos came from it, I’m still happy for me and my personal journey that I said something.” “White Potus” centered on key MAGA characters in the setting of The White Lotus, featuring Jon Hamm as RFK Jr. and Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump.