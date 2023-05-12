White Teacher on Leave for Dropping N-Word in Lecture

CHEAT SHEET
A white Missouri teacher is under fire for repeatedly using the N-word—even after a student objected. The incident was caught on videotape, and the Glendale High School educator has been placed on leave and is facing unspecified “appropriate disciplinary action,” The Kansas City Star reported. The teacher tried to argue that it was just as wrong for Black people to use the word, saying, “How is it not still a derogatory word? I don’t know, I don’t get it.” The teacher allegedly used the word before the camera was rolling and during the recording. “I’m not calling anyone a [racist slur],” the teacher said. “I can say the word.”