White Nationalist Ex-Coast Guard Lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasson Sentenced to 13 Years
An ex-Coast Guard lieutenant and white nationalist who allegedly plotted to kill journalists, Democratic politicians, and “leftists in general” was sentenced to over 13 years in prison Friday. Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested and pleaded guilty last year to federal gun and drug charges. While prosecutors requested that the 50-year-old receive 25 years in prison, Judge George J. Hazel gave Hasson a 160-month sentence followed by four years of supervised release.
Prosecutors claimed that Hasson had intended to “exact retribution on minorities and those he considered traitors” while he stocked up on weapons and studied violence. He allegedly pushed for “focused violence” that would establish a white homeland, and identified as a white nationalist for over three decades. “Any semblance of hate, bigotry or advocacy of violence has no place in our Coast Guard,” Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, told the New York Times. “This includes involvement with white supremacist or extremist groups of any type.”