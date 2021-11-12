CHEAT SHEET
White Nationalist Leading NYC Anti-Vax Protests Is Sick: ‘Kind of Ironic’
White nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has embarked on a weeklong anti-vaccine crusade throughout New York City, canceled his nightly online show Thursday evening, citing illness. “No show tonight,” the Unite the Right attendee wrote on Telegram late Thursday night. “I’M SICK and so is Simon,” he continued, referring to his assistant—and adding a puke emoji. Fuentes’ illness couldn’t come at a worse time, as his white nationalist “groyper army” is planning to hold another anti-COVID-19 vaccine protest on Saturday afternoon. That said, the irony appeared not to be lost on the college dropout. “Kind of ironic,” he stated. “Lol.” Fuentes didn’t immediately return a Daily Beast request for comment.