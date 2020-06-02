White Nationalists Impersonated Antifa in Tweets Inciting Violence
A fake Twitter account claiming to be associated with a national antifa organization has been suspended after sharing a tweet that incited violence. The account, which has been connected to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa, also violated Twitter’s platform manipulation and spam policy, which includes provisions against the creation of fake accounts.
The violent tweet read, “Tonight’s the night, Comrades Tonight we say ‘F--- The City’ and we move into the residential areas... the white hoods.... and we take what’s ours …” Identity Evropa has been linked to previous fake accounts that shared hateful rhetoric on Twitter.
The effort to incite violence by Identity Evropa came amid a flurry of misinformation on Twitter Sunday night, as several hashtags spread worldwide which falsely claimed that protesters in Washington, D.C., were being silenced by a secret internet blackout. In response to the false information, Twitter suspended hundreds of accounts and is conducting an investigation into the hashtags’ spread.