CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    White Neighbor Arrested After Ring Camera Films Racist Threats

    EMERGENCY EXIT

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Downtown high-rise apartments near the marina in Portland, Oregon.

    George Rose/Getty

    A Black woman and her mother are on the immediate hunt for a new apartment in Oregon after one of their white neighbors was caught on their Ring doorbell camera threatening to rape and kill them. Nubrittany Smith and her mother, Tasha, were allegedly bombarded with threats from Dominic Austin, 19, after moving into their suburban Portland apartment in June. “I’ll fucking rape your daughter, bitch!” Austin says in one clip. “You’re about to get murdered!” he says in others, along with comments about slavery and corporal punishment. Austin also allegedly stabbed their door. Smith said she contacted building management and the police immediately, but no action was taken until September, when the building alerted them that Austin was being evicted. He was arrested Wednesday. “As a Black woman, we [my mother and me], I felt that we weren’t heard,” Smith said, adding that they don’t feel safe even though Austin has been arrested.

    Read it at New York Post
    ,