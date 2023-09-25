White Neighbor Arrested After Ring Camera Films Racist Threats
A Black woman and her mother are on the immediate hunt for a new apartment in Oregon after one of their white neighbors was caught on their Ring doorbell camera threatening to rape and kill them. Nubrittany Smith and her mother, Tasha, were allegedly bombarded with threats from Dominic Austin, 19, after moving into their suburban Portland apartment in June. “I’ll fucking rape your daughter, bitch!” Austin says in one clip. “You’re about to get murdered!” he says in others, along with comments about slavery and corporal punishment. Austin also allegedly stabbed their door. Smith said she contacted building management and the police immediately, but no action was taken until September, when the building alerted them that Austin was being evicted. He was arrested Wednesday. “As a Black woman, we [my mother and me], I felt that we weren’t heard,” Smith said, adding that they don’t feel safe even though Austin has been arrested.