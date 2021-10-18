White People Sharing Racist Videos Are Telling on Themselves

Videos of white people being racist, often circulated by other white people condemning them, have become so ubiquitous that they’ve become a genre in and of themselves. Videos of anti-Black police violence have played on viral loops for years now, but more recently there’s been a wave of low-stakes stuff, like “Karens” yelling at people.

Across social media, week in and week out, cellphone footage clips document—just for example—white women hurling the n-word at Black children and defending their use of the n-word; white men yelling “go back to Africa” at Black American strangers; white teenagers who can’t even make it through a homecoming proposal without shoehorning in a racist “joke” about slavery.

It’s exhausting to watch this unstinting, grotesque orgy of American white folks performing American whiteness in ways so uncreatively unchanged from the American whites who came before them—and to see other white people sharing those clips as if condemning (and circulating and amplifying in the process) explicit acts of racism is the same thing as being anti racist. It’s not, and maybe that’s why I’ve hit an unprecedented peak of “racist video fatigue.” And I know I cannot be alone in experiencing RVF.