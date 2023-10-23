White Security Guard Caught on Camera in Racist Tirade in Houston
UNHINGED
A Black woman in the Houston-area says she was racially abused by a white security guard in a convenience store last week after he harassed her on the road for allegedly honking at him. Denishia Lewis said she beeped at a man on a motorcycle when he didn’t move at a greenlight but the move triggered him severely. “He accelerates his gas, comes from the right lane and punches my rear mirror…the side mirror,” Lewis said. She added that she followed the man into a 7/11 parking lot and confronted him in the store about punching the mirror on her vehicle. “He said, ‘F you, you n------ b-word,’” Lewis said. She claimed the man, who works for a private security company, also spat at her. Lewis, who has filed a police report, filmed the incident and posted it on social media where it has since gone viral.