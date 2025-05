Habemus papam.

Crowds in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City erupted in cheers as white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel just after noon EST Thursday, signaling that cardinals have elected a new pope.

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Hannah McKay/Reuters

The identity of new pontiff, elected on the fourth ballot, has not yet been announced but is expected to be confirmed shortly.

This story will be updated with more details.