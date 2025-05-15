One of Trump’s White ‘Refugees’ Said Some Nasty Things About Jews

A White South African who was flown into the U.S. as a refugee previously called Jews “untrustworthy” and “dangerous” in his social media posts. Charl Kleinhaus, one of 59 Afrikaners who were defended by President Donald Trump as escapees of a genocide on Monday, has a history of praising Trump on his X account. According to The Bulwark, however, Kleinhaus’ posts include several that talk down on Jews. In a now-deleted post dated April 2023, he wrote: “Jews are untrustworthy and a dangerous group they are not Gods chosen like to believe they are . Where is the Temple that must be their concern leave us alone we all believe in the God of Abraham , Moses and Jacob ! I almost said something ugly … 🤐” Kleinhaus confirmed to The Bulwark that the X account belongs to him, but did not comment further. After Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack in Israel, Kleinhaus posted an Al Jazeera video where Orthodox Israelis were spitting on Christians. Days later, he linked to another video, this time posted by a Facebook account named Israel Is a Terrorist State. “Jews attacking Christians!” Kleinhaus wrote. Last month, Homeland Security said it would begin screening foreigners’ social media activity for antisemitism.

The Bulwark