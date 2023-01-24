White Sox Pitcher Accused of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
DISTURBING
Major League Baseball is investigating Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger over allegations of child abuse and domestic violence. Olivia Finestead, who shares a 10-month old child with Clevinger, shared her alleged abuse with MLB officials, including that Clevinger choked her last June. She also accuses Clevinger of slapping her in a hotel room just two weeks after that incident, as well as throwing used chewing tobacco on their baby. The White Sox reportedly didn’t become aware of the allegations until after signing Clevinger to a one-year deal in December. “Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the team said in a statement.