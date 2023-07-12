CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    White Stripes’ Jack White Slams Celebs Who ‘Normalize’ Trump

    NAMING AND SHAMING

    The White Stripes’ Jack White slammed celebrities (like Guy Fieri) who “normalize” Donald Trump.

    Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks via Getty

    Jack White of the White Stripes is calling out other celebrities for being too cozy with Donald Trump after they were seen hobnobbing with the indicted ex-president at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event. “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote on Instagram. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

    ,