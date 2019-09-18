CHEAT SHEET
White Supremacist Arrested for Sending Racist Threats to Black Lives Matter Activist
Federal authorities have arrested a white supremacist who allegedly made racist threats against the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Charlottesville, Virginia, HuffPost reports. Daniel McMahon, a 31-year-old from Florida who was known as “Jack Corbin” online, is accused of threatening Don Gathers—who planned on announcing his candidacy for city council earlier this year. After McMahon allegedly threatened Gathers on social media, Gathers opted not to run for office. McMahon has been charged with “willful interference with a candidate for elective office, bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office, threats to injure in interstate commerce, and cyberstalking.”
Under his internet alias, McMahon reportedly spread hate and threatened reporters and activists. With the “Jack Corbin” Gab account, he also praised white supremacist Robert Bowers after he allegedly killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year.