Thousands of white supremacists looking for love with “trad wives” have been exposed in a “Nazi-leaks” catfishing sting by anti-fascists.

The lonely heart neo-Nazis’ details were swept up in a daring stunt targeting users of WhiteDate and its two associated sites, WhiteChild and WhiteDeal.

WhiteDate is billed as a white supremacist dating site for “Europids seeking tribal love,” while WhiteChild centers on family and ancestry and WhiteDeal is a networking and career platform for users with a racist worldview.

The homepage welcome message could be straight out of the Trump administration. WhiteDate.net

In the stunt, an anti-fascist researcher using the pseudonym Martha Root created AI-driven fake accounts of “single women,” which then lured the users into long and amorous chats while the researcher downloaded the site’s data.

The users spewed their vile views on their profiles, saying things like “whites are being bred out of existence,” “I don’t do Black,” and “I want to find a beautiful, cultured white woman.”

Others said they were “looking for a strong white woman to create a family with” and wanted matches with “a pure white woman[,] one that hasn’t been tainted.”

The site claims to be “not discriminatory,” but this user expressed a distaste for “being around non whites.” okstupid.lol

It is similar to the leak in 2015 of the details of 32 million accounts from the site Ashley Madison, which offered users the promise of no-strings adultery. Among the Ashley Madison leaks were confirmed use by Christian reality star Josh Duggar, who was later convicted of possessing depraved child abuse images, and accounts in the name of Hunter Biden and a string of other people.

The “Nazi-leaks” were gathered over months by the anti-fascist researcher Root.

She first revealed the leak in late December on the nonprofit whistleblower archive Distributed Denial of Secrets and then spoke about it, dressed in a Pink Power Ranger costume, during a webinar with German journalists Eva Hoffmann and Christian Fuchs.

The investigation team explained what they found and how they did it. 39th Chaos Communications Congress

The leak includes not just usernames and profiles but a treasure trove of data users had given about themselves, including their ages, locations, physical descriptions, how they described their education and income, and even self-assessments of their IQ.

And they openly discussed their ideology, with one U.S. user saying, “I don’t do black,” and another from the United Kingdom stating, “Anyone who would support or not openly denounce the mass immigration of non-whites into white nations at this point is a child of Satan. They will get their punishment in the next world.”

Many members were obsessed with breeding future racists. One wrote: “Whites are being bred out [of] existence... the future looks grim for our people. I want to find a beautiful, cultured White woman that loves our people, and will continue to procreate to keep us alive and thriving.”

“Looking for someone to spend all my free time with and to settle down and make as many white babies as possible,” another British user wrote.

A profile of one of the many American far-right would-be daters looking for “the woman of my dreams.” okstupid.lol

The dating profiles showed some overlap with MAGA talking points. One said: “I am a racially conscious conservative Christian who is very concerned about the future of America.” Another wrote: “I dispise (sic) the genocidal ideology of the globalist social engineers the more I see of it.”

Root explained, “I infiltrated a racist dating site and made nazis fall in love with robots. Some of WhiteDate’s most dedicated Aryan suitors spent weeks chatting with a chatbot trained, prompted, and monitored by me.”

Some profiles also included timestamps and GPS coordinates, allowing the data to be brought to life on a dedicated site named okstupid.lol, where each user was depicted on a map of the world as a cartoon potato. Hundreds are visible across the U.S.

A map of the hundreds of U.S. white supremacists seeking love whose data was exposed during the investigation. okstupid.lol

The trio of investigators said WhiteDate had about 8,000 members—and that some spent the year flirting with “realistic” chatbots, with a number becoming emotionally attached to them.

The site was overwhelmingly male and “makes the Smurf village look like a feminist utopia,” Root said.

However, WhiteDate’s operator was identified as a woman: Christiane Horn, who allegedly used the pseudonym “Liv Heide” and lived in Kiel, Germany, with the infrastructure routed through a Paris-based company.

Root said: “She’s trying to build a full-blown fascist white supremacy network disguised as a dating app. She doesn’t want journalists snooping around. She warns her users about feds and anti-white infiltrators.”

Unlike Ashley Madison, no hacking was required, due to security settings that “would make even your grandma’s AOL account blush,” Root said, allowing the investigators to gain 100GB of data.

Despite being heavily dominated by men, there were some women on the site. okstupid.lol

“Imagine calling yourselves the ‘master race’ but forgetting to secure your own website,” she added.

While the scale of the “Nazi-leaks” is far smaller than Ashley Madison, it has some parallels. Ashley Madison was revealed to be almost entirely made up of men seeking hook-ups, with the “women” on the site often chatbots that catfished the gullible would-be cheaters.

Some WhiteDate users suspected that all was not right with the site.

Some offers were more appealling than others. okstupid.lol

A user named Jeremy, from Austin, Texas, told what he thought was a future trad-wife: “My time on this site has been interesting… there are definitely some real people, but also some fakes too."