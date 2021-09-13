White Supremacist Arrested Outside DNC HQ With Bayonet, Machete in Swastika-Emblazoned Truck, Cops Say
TERRIFYING
Capitol Police say officers arrested a California man lurking outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters early Monday in a swastika-emblazoned truck with a bayonet and machete inside. “Around midnight, a Special Operation Division Officer was on patrol when he noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, outside of the DNC headquarters,” a press release states. “The truck did not have a license plate. Instead, a picture of an American flag was placed where the license plate should have been.”
The driver, Donald Craighead, of Oceanside, California, told the officer he was “on patrol” and “began talking about white-supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.” The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing prohibited weapons. Police noted it was unclear if the suspect had plans to attend any demonstrations.