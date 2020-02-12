White-Supremacist Propaganda Reports Doubled Last Year to Record High: ADL Report
The distribution of white-supremacist propaganda more than doubled in 2019, making it the worst year on record for the U.S., according to new data released by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL, which tracks the dissemination of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBTQ fliers, posters, and online material, reported 2,713 cases last year—an average of more than four incidents per day—compared to 1,214 in 2018. It was the highest number of propaganda incidents the ADL has ever recorded. About a fourth of incidents happened on campus, reflecting a push by white supremacists to target students. Every state except Hawaii reported at least one incident of white-supremacist propaganda, with the highest activity reported in California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Washington, and Florida. The Texas-based Patriot Front, the American Identity Movement (formerly Identity Evropa), and the New Jersey European Heritage Association were responsible for about 90 percent of the activity.