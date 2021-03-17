White-Supremacist Propaganda Spiked Out of Control in 2020, Says ADL
OFF THE CHARTS
More white-supremacist propaganda was recorded last year than has been seen in America for at least a decade, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. Shocking figures from the anti-hate group show that 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and other hateful messages were spread through physical flyers, stickers, and posters last year—nearly double the 2,724 examples the group reported in 2019. That’s on top of the estimated millions of pieces of online propaganda, but the group said it’s harder to put an exact figure on digital messages. “There’s no pixie dust that you can sprinkle on this, like it’s all going to go away,” said group CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “We need to recognize that the roots of this problem run deep.” The physical propaganda was recorded in every state but Hawaii, according to the report, and the worst numbers came from Texas, Washington, California, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.