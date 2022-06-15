White Supremacist Richard Spencer Now Calls Himself a ‘Moderate’ on Bumble
IS THIS A JOKE?
Richard Spencer, who became well-known as an alt-right leader and white nationalist, admitted to Jezebel on Tuesday that he is active on Bumble in Dallas, Texas, where he markets himself as politically “moderate.” Spencer told a Jezebel reporter who was sent screenshots of his dating app profile by a reader that he no longer identifies as a white nationalist and that even the thought of calling himself a conservative makes him “cringe.” This is a man credited with making the term “alt-right” famous and who yelled “Hail Trump!” in 2016 as the crowd made Nazi salutes. The executive director of Integrity First for America told Jezebel that Spencer’s rebranding is just a way for him to “avoid accountability” because he lost a lawsuit as an organizer of the 2017 neo-Nazi Charlottesville riot that “financially crippled” him.