White Supremacists March Unhindered in Front of Philadelphia City Hall
MADNESS
Local residents jeered a group of men marching in front of the Philadelphia City Hall late Saturday wearing white face coverings and the insignia for the white supremacist group Patriot Front. Local media reported that there were dozens of the men, all wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings. Some were waving flags or carrying shields. Some residents scuffled with the men as they tried to chase them away, and a journalist had his cellphone snatched as he took photos. The Texas-based Patriot Front group is described by the Anti-Defamation League as “a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them.” Police were not seen intervening and no arrests were reported.