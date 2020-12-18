White Supremacists Who Beat Up Black DJ in Brutal Bar Attack Slapped With Hate-Crime Charges, Feds Say
‘HELD ACCOUNTABLE’
Four white supremacists who attacked a Black DJ at a bar outside of Seattle have been indicted on federal hate-crime charges two years after the brutal beating, prosecutors said Friday. The four men—Jason Stanley, 43; Randy Smith, 38; Daniel Delbert Dorson, 24; and Jason Desimas, 44—are “charged with aiding and abetting one another, as they punched and kicked a Black man and making derogatory comments about his actual and perceived race” at the Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynwood on Dec. 18, 2018. They’re also charged with assaulting two other men, and lying to the FBI. At the time, police said a group of white supremacist gang members had tried to take control of the DJ booth at the bar because the DJ, identified as T.S. in the indictment, wasn’t playing their heavy metal music requests quickly enough. The men, who had swastika tattoos, beat up the DJ and used racial slurs, then attacked the bar’s manager, an Asian-American man, when he tried to stop the fighting, authorities said.
“These violent acts motivated by bias are not only an attack on the victim, but also threaten and intimidate an entire community and are contrary to our values of equality for all Americans to live without fear,” FBI Seattle Acting Special Agent in Charge Earl Camp said.