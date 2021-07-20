White Alabama City Councilman Refers to Fellow Council Member as a ‘House N****r’
‘WILL SHE PLEASE STAND UP?’
An Alabama city councilman referred to a fellow city council member as a “house n----r” at a meeting on Monday evening. Tarrant, Alabama city councilman Tommy Bryant loudly asked, “Do we have a house n----r in here? Do we? Do we? Will she please stand up.” Bryant made the remark in apparent reference to fellow city council member Veronica Freeman, who is Black. During the city council meeting, an audience member confronted Bryant about his wife reportedly using the n-word on Facebook, prompting Bryant’s remark. Tarrant has seen racial tension ignite in the power struggle between the Black mayor, Wayman Newton, and the white ex-police chief, Dennis Reno. As for Bryant’s use of the racial slur, Newton said simply, “The video speaks for itself.” The Alabama Democratic Party has called Bryant “a racist unfit to serve” and demanded he resign.