Kentucky Christian School Expels 15-Year-Old Over Rainbow Cake, Mom Says
A Kentucky mother says a Christian school expelled her daughter last week after a social media post showed she celebrated her 15th birthday with a rainbow-themed cake, The Courier-Journal reports. The teen’s mother, Kimberly Alford, told the newspaper the head of private Whitefield Academy sent her an email on Jan. 6 explaining that her child was being expelled “immediately due to a post on social media.” Alford said someone showed the school her recent Facebook post featuring a picture of her daughter with a rainbow-themed cake and rainbow-colored shirt. According to Alford, the school said the photo demonstrated “a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs.” The mother told the Journal that her daughter was not gay but simply celebrated her birthday with a cake the bakery listed as an “assorted colors” design.
The school claimed the teen had committed “two years of continuous violations of our student code of conduct” in the run-up to her expulsion. Alford said her daughter’s only other disciplinary incident was when school officials found Juul pods in her backpack last October and said the teen would be on “probation” as punishment.