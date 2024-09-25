Everything to Know About Diddy’s Kids as Brood Sticks by His Side

Four of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ seven kids spoke out Tuesday for the first time since their dad’s sex trafficking arrest, shooting down rumors about their mother’s 2018 death and a fake memoir that’s been spreading.

Horrific allegations against Combs, 54, had brought renewed interest in Kim Porter’s passing from pneumonia at 47, with a conspiracy swirling this week that Combs may have contributed to her untimely death.

Porter and Combs were together on and off between 1994 and 2006, with Combs adopting a previous child of Porter’s and having three kids with her, including twin girls. It was that quartet who spoke out Tuesday to assert that their mother’s death did not involve foul play and that Porter had no part in writing a book about her that’s recently gone viral.

The children wrote that they felt the need to speak out after seeing “so many hurtful and false rumors circulating” about their parents.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” the statement added. “She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

The joint statement was signed by Quincy Brown, 33; Christian Combs, 26; and Jessie and D’Lila Combs, who are 17-year-old twins.

The musician’s other trio of children, from three separate women, have not spoken publicly since their dad’s arrest, but the whole brood is reportedly standing by him. Sources told TMZ that his children have continued to maintain a close relationship with him while he's in custody.

Below is everything you need to know about Diddy’s kids.

Quincy Brown, 33

Quincy Brown was born in 1991 to Porter and her musician boyfriend, Al B. Sure!. Brown’s mom started dating Combs when was still a tot, but Combs raised him as if he was his own child, officially adopting him before he turned 18. Quincy wrote an open letter in 2008 that declared his informal step-dad was the person he looked up to and “appreciates as a father” figure. That same year, Porter and Diddy threw him a celeb-studded birthday party in Atlanta that was featured on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. As an adult, Quincy has worked as an actor, musician, and as model, crediting much of his creativity and success to Diddy, whom he called “pops” growing up.

Justin Combs, 30

Justin Combs was born in New York City in 1993 and was Diddy’s first biological child. Justin’s mom is the stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton. He’s maintained a lower profile than his elder half-brother, but has also has also worked as an actor, featuring on season three of Power Book II: Ghost and hosting the 2021 TV series Respectfully Justin. He showed up to his dad’s court appearances in Manhattan earlier this year and was hanging at his pop’s mansion in Miami when the FBI arrived to raid it in March. He was a defensive back on UCLA’s football team and he graduated from the university with a degree in sociology in 2016. He said that made him the first man to graduate college in the Combs family. Justin had his own brush in 2023 with the law when he was pulled over for running a red light in Los Angeles. He was charged with driving under the influence, but took a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time.

Christian Combs, 26

Christian Combs was born in 1998 and was Diddy and Porter’s first biological child together. He followed in his father’s footsteps after high school, pursing a career as a rapper under the name King Combs. His big breakthrough came in Nov. 2022 when his hit song Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, featuring Kodak Black, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Like his dad, Christian found himself at the center controversy this year. He was sued in April by a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh who accused him of sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress. The allegations stemmed from an alleged incident on a yacht in 2022 where O’Marcaigh was a bartender.

Chance Combs, 18

Chance Combs was born to Diddy and the businesswoman Sarah Chapman in 2006, making her the the musician’s eldest daughter. Her birth led Porter, who was pregnant with Diddy’s twins at the time, to officially end things with the musician. Like her older brothers, Chance hasn’t shied away from the limelight and has worked as a model and grown an Instagram following of 327,000. She’s long appeared alongside her dad, but made her splashiest appearance when she accompanied Diddy as his plus-one to the 2022 Academy Awards, where she was photographed posing on the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana gown. “I’m speechless—I am speechless. Baby, you look so beautiful, so beautiful,” Diddy said of his daughter that night, reported the Daily Mail. She also said then that she hopes to one day be an actress and that Zendaya Coleman is one of her “biggest inspirations.”

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 17

Jessie and D’Lila Combs were born in 2006 and are the final two children that Diddy and Porter share together, with their birth coming after Porter ended things with the now-disgraced musician. Just five months younger than Chance, they have long been close with their half-sister, photos suggest, and they have embraced being twins. The duo shares an Instagram and TikTok account, where they boast over a million followers combined. They often post clips of themselves dancing and strutting about in matching outfits. Diddy raved about his twin girls in a Dec. 2022 post where he also revealed that he’d bought them Range Rovers as a 16th birthday gift. “I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. “I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you.”

Love Sean Combs, 1

Love Sean Combs was born in Dec. 2022, making her Diddy’s youngest child. The musician shares the tot with the model Dana Tran, who regularly shares photos of her—including some where she’s with her dad—on a public Instagram page in her name. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” Diddy wrote in an announcement of the child’s birth that’s since been deleted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”