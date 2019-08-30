Who Are Iran’s Covert Missile Minions Arming Hezbollah?

They’re the Iranian covert operatives whose work could spark a war between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel has identified three Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers who it says are helping the terrorist group Hezbollah build a secret arsenal of ballistic missiles in Lebanon.

The move comes just as Israel allegedly carried out airstrikes on Iranian missile infrastructure in Lebanon and Iraq to prevent Iran from building up an arsenal its proxies could use to strike Israeli territory. So who are Iran’s men in Beirut and what are they up to?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.