Who Are the Eagles of Death Metal? The Band That Played as Concert Hall Attacked

As terrorists stormed the historic Bataclan theater in central Paris, the Eagles of Death Metal were reportedly on-stage to perform before a sold-out crowd of 1,500 people.

The band formed in 1998 in Palm Desert, California, as a collaboration between Jesse Hughes and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. They’ve released four full-length albums, and were on tour for Zipper Down, their latest effort.

Homme was not on tour with the band when they performed at the Bataclan.

The last photograph posted to Instagram from inside the venue, shortly before the attack, show that the Eagles of Death Metal were on-stage.

Mary Lou Dorio, mother of the band’s touring drummer Julian Dorio, told The Washington Post that her son and his bandmates were able to flee the venue when the carnage started. The whereabouts of several crew members, however, were unknown. (Representatives for the group did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment.)

“We are just holding our breath and saying prayers for everyone,” Dorio’s wife, Emily, said. “He called to say that he loved me and he was safe. Everyone on-stage was able to get off.”

The band released a fuller statement on its Facebook page: “We are still currently trying to determine the safety and whereabouts of all our band and crew. Our thoughts are with all of the people involved in this tragic situation.”

"No more comment at this time," a rep for the group told The Daily Beast.

Red Lemons, the French band opening for the Eagles of Death Metal, issued a statement on Facebook, confirming theirs and the headlining band's safety. "For our american and english friends, a terrorist attack happened at the Eagles of death metal concert. We are safe," the band wrote. "Mikel Ross, Eric McFadden we were with your mates Jesse, Tuesday, the other musicians outside, they're safe too, they took a cab."

Josh Homme was not immediately available for comment.

