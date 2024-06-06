This Cushy and Eco-Friendly Toilet Paper Feels Great on Your Tushy
Roll With It
One tree takes decades to grow, but only seconds to be chopped down. Who Gives A Crap commissioned an independent study by an environmental company that concluded a million trees are cut down every day to meet the planet’s demands for toilet paper. Make a positive impact on the environment and your bottom by switching to Who Gives A Crap’s premium 100% bamboo toilet paper.
Why bamboo? It grows faster than trees, making it a sustainable source for toilet paper. Who Gives A Crap’s 100% bamboo three-ply toilet paper is soft, strong, has 370 sheets per roll, and is delivered via carbon neutral shipping. On top of cutting down on deforestation, every purchase supports global access to basic sanitation needs; Who Gives A Crap donates 50% of its profits to charity partners working to give millions of people access to clean water. What are you waiting for? Make the switch today, you’ll be saving the planet—in more ways than one—with every wipe.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.