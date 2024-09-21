Who Gives a F*** About Christmas? Melania Trump Does Now

Alleged Christmas-hater Melania Trump launched a holiday decor side hustle on Saturday, unveiling her “Merry Christmas, AMERICA!” collection of festive ornaments.

The four limited edition objects are “proudly handcrafted in the United States,” and include the former first lady’s signature along with a corresponding “3D animated digital collectible,” according the manufacturer USA Memorabilia.

“Each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season” Melania wrote on X to announce her latest business venture. “Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories & bring warmth to your entire family.”

The brass and enamel ornaments, including “USA Star,” “Vote Liberty,” “Let It Snow,” and “Love & Freedom,” are priced between $75 to $90 each.

The former first lady’s venture into Christmas collectibles stands in contrast to her apparent apathy towards White House holiday decorating. In 2018, Melania was caught on tape lamenting getting the White House in the festive spirit. “You know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration?” she said.

During Donald Trump’s tenure as president, Melania’s White House holiday set-ups included “Tim Burton”-esque white spindly branches and blood red “murder trees” that drew public criticism and were deemed “un-American.”

Users on social media were quick to remind the former first lady of her Christmas track record, poking fun of her foul-mouthed rant against the holiday.

“We all know what you REALLY think about Christmas,” one post on X read.

“Melania’s Christmas Ornaments? This seems like a can’t-miss proposition!,” user Chris Conaton wrote on the app along with a side-by-side of the former first lady posing with her controversial holiday displays.

Others on X dissed Melania for being a “grifter.” Her Christmas project coincides with a string of promotional posts hawking the former first lady’s tell-all book, Melania, a signed collector’s edition copy of which sells for $250.

“Merry Griftmas,” one user wrote as similar puns circulated on the app, including “the 12th day of Griftmas,” and “the grifting season.”

“You are always trying to sell something. Damn girl. Trump has you out here on the track to pay his legal bills,” Nurses for a Better Missouri, a left-leaning organization, posted.

Other jabs focused on the Trump family’s history of selling branded merchandise, with the former president announcing a collection of $100 Trump coins on Saturday after his controversial Trump Bible project.

“The family that grifts together,” Nikki Windsor posted alongside the former president’s Truth Social post about his collectable currency.

“Can you guys just start a QVC network and go away?,” another user quipped.