Who Is George W. Bush Voting For? He Won’t Say
BOX TICKING
Former President George W. Bush finally revealed how he’d vote in the 2024 election—by choosing not to say who. “He retired from presidential politics many years ago,” a Bush spokesman told the Daily Mail when asked who Bush and his wife Laura Bush would be voting for, refusing to name a specific presidential candidate. Bush’s last presidential endorsement was for Mitt Romney in 2012. He didn’t vote for either 2016 candidate and wrote in his former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2020. Bush’s stance is a break from his vice president Dick Cheney, who made a surprise endorsement of Kamala Harris last week. Cheney said Donald Trump could “never be trusted with power again” after his attempts to overturn the 2020 election culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney, 83, said in a statement on Friday.