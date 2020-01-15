Meet the Trump Donor Who Allegedly Stalked America’s Ambassador in Ukraine

Before Tuesday, he was best known as a little-known, scandal-scarred Republican congressional candidate who tweeted an obscene joke at Kamala Harris. But new documents from the House Intelligence Committee have put a completely different kind of spotlight on Robert F. Hyde, the Trump donor who appears to have tracked U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s movements in Ukraine.

In WhatsApp messages exchanged in March 2019 with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who provided the committee with the files, Hyde and Parnas discussed Yovanovitch’s location. Hyde, a retired Marine, appeared to have associates in Ukraine monitoring her.

“They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde wrote to Parnas. “They will let me know when she’s on the move… They are willing to help if you/we would like a price.”

“Guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money… what I was told,” Hyde wrote in another message. Parnas responded: “LOL.”

Parnas attorney Joseph A. Bondy confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Hyde in the text messages is the same person as the Republican congressional candidate.

Asked about his previously undisclosed involvement in Ukraine, Hyde texted The Daily Beast an insult about House Intel chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), writing “Bull Schiff is a giant b*tch.”

“Did Pelosi get drunk and lose the impeachment articles?” he added. “Looks like Schiff wants to whistle blow me.”

In messages released to Schiff’s committee, Hyde used similarly off-color language, describing Yovanovitch as a “bitch” and providing other details about the ambassador, such as her “heavy security.”

Yovanovitch, the United States ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019, was targeted by Parnas and conservative media figures intent on ousting her from the embassy. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, has claimed that Yovanovitch hurt his attempts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine. In November, Yovanovitch testified in an impeachment hearing that her firing had been motivated by “a campaign of disinformation.”

"They are moving her tomorrow,” Hyde wrote to Parnas, who has since been indicted on campaign finance charges. “The guys over they (sic) asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them. Wake up Yankees man. She's talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off. She's next to the embassy. Not in the embassy. Private security. Been there since Thursday."

In August, Hyde launched a bid against Rep. Jahana Hayes (D) in Connecticut’s 5th District. Hyde’s Twitter and Facebook accounts are filled with pictures of him and prominent Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Sen. Rand Paul (KY). Hyde has also taken pictures with Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Before the Intelligence Committee’s release, Hyde drew attention by sending an obscene tweet about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and oral sex after the senator dropped out of the presidential race.

“She went down, brought to her knees,” Hyde tweeted. “Blew it. Must be a hard one to swallow….”

Leading Connecticut Republicans called on Hyde to drop out of the race, but he declined. In the aftermath of that controversy, the Connecticut GOP refunded contributions Hyde had made to the party.

"I appreciate you putting this out there publicly too," Hyde shot back on Twitter. "It's almost my birthday so double win. #thanks."

Hyde has made $56,000 in political contributions since 2016, according to the Hartford Courant, with much of it going to the Republican National Committee. But as of November, Hyde owed more than $2,000 in child support to Jennyfer Morin, the mother of his son.

"He can't even afford $100 a week in child support but he's golfing with Trump," Morin said, according to the Courant .

As news of Hyde’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal broke Tuesday, he was tweeting about his child support and claiming that he wasn’t a “deadbeat.” Hyde later deleted the tweets.