Who Is the Citi Bike Assassin Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson?

The shooter struck on one of the busiest streets in New York. He fired once into the back of his target, the 50-year-old health insurance CEO. And then he cleared a jam in the weapon and fired two more times before escaping on a Citi Bike.

Who is the cyclist assassin now on the run? An aggrieved health insurance policy holder or a cold-blooded hit man? Or will some other motive be revealed?

Here’s everything police and witnesses have reported so far about the killer:

The Hit and The Shooter

Surveillance footage shows the killer “lying in wait” for five minutes on 54th Street and Avenue of the Americas outside the New York Hilton Midtown, blending into the morning buzz.

Thompson was scheduled to speak at a UnitedHealthCare investor conference in the hotel and his schedule was widely known.

The shooter appears to have known that Thompson would use the hotel entrance on 54th Street.

This is the moment a mystery gunman opened fire in Midtown Manhattan, killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. NYPD

At 6:45 a.m., the assassin struck—shooting Thompson in the back, methodically clearing a gun jam and then firing again. The CEO collapsed, fatally wounded in the back and calf.

Police recovered three spent shell casings, three live rounds, and, intriguingly, a dropped cell phone at the scene. The weapon, equipped with a silencer, left witnesses baffled—no one even heard gunfire amid the morning chaos.

Getaway on Two Wheels

In an escape fit for The Jackal, the fictional assassin in Frederick Forsyth’s bestselling novel, the shooter fled the scene on an electric CitiBike, New York City’s bike share scheme.

His getaway route first took him on foot through the Ziegfeld alleyway across from the Hilton, then he hopped onto a Citibike, riding half a mile into Central Park.

Map by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Reuters

He was last seen in a black hat, black jacket, black ski mask, black pants, black sneakers with white soles and carrying a gray backpack.

Police describe the shooter as 6’1” with a tall, thin build.

The Target

Thompson, 50, was a married father of two from Minnetonka, Minnesota, with a long career in healthcare. He was a 20-year veteran of UnitedHealthcare, which he joined after seven years as a management consultant at PWC. At United he had been at the helm of different business segments, including as CEO of the Medicare and other state programs division before becoming CEO of the largest health insurance company in the world.

Thompson, 50, was a PWC consultant and was then a 20-year veteran of UnitedHealthcare. United Health Group

He had been accused of insider trading in a lawsuit brought by the City of Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund, the Daily Mail reported , which centered on allegations that he had made $15.1 million by unloading shares before a Department of Justice probe into UnitedHealthcare was announced. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren had asked the SEC to investigate the claims, Dow Jones reported. UnitedHealthcare had filed a motion to dismiss the case a week ago, public records show.

Why was Thompson targeted?

New York Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny refused to speculate on Tuesday morning. “The motive for this murder is currently unknown but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted,” he said. “But at this point, we do not know why.”

Thompson’s widow, Paulette, revealed that he’d received threats—possibly linked to his role running the world’s largest health care insurance company with 52 million customers around the world including 90 percent in the U.S.

“There had been some threats,” she told NBC News . “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

Cups mark the location of shell casings found at the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, US, December 4, 2024 Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Could the assassin be a disgruntled customer enraged over denied claims? An employee nursing a grudge? Or was this corporate rivalry or sabotage?

Experts point to the killer’s use of a silencer, skill with clearing a weapon malfunction, and calculated escape as the signatures of a professional.

Yet, the dropped phone and gun trouble fuel speculation that this could have been a lone amateur driven by desperation or obsession or some unknown motive.

Questions Investigators Must Answer

The Phone: Was it a mistake or a diversionary tactic? Tracing its data could unlock the killer’s identity.

The Threats: Who sent them, and how credible were they? Thompson’s wife’s cryptic comments suggest her husband might have known he was in danger.

Reward poster in relation to the shooting of Brian Thompson , CEO of United Healthcare, who was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, US, December 4, 2024. Reuters

The Silencer: Where and how did the shooter acquire it? Such devices are regulated, offering another trail to follow.

The Citi Bike: Where was it hired? Did the shooter use his own information to obtain it? The bikes are released only to either members of the ride-share scheme, or to casual users who insert their credit cards at a dock. Police have not said if they have found the bike. If they have, then they will be able to instantly determine where and when it was unlocked from a dock. But if they have not, the bikes do not have in-built GPS tracking.

The Big Picture

Was this murder the ultimate act of rage against America’s often infuriating health insurance system? Or the calculated elimination of a high-powered executive?

What’s clear is the shooter’s boldness—a broad-daylight murder on one of the busiest streets of Manhattan. And now, an epic manhunt is underway in America’s biggest city.