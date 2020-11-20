CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    WHO Recommends Against Using Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19, Contradicting FDA

    SO WHICH IS IT?

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Ulrich Perrey/Reuters

    The World Health Organization has recommended against the use of the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19. After analyzing the randomized trials of 7,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the public health group wrote in the British medical journal The BMJ on Thursday that the drug “has no meaningful effect on mortality or on other important outcomes for patients, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement.” The Food and Drug Administration has given full authorization for the use of remdesivir in the treatment of the coronavirus.

    Read it at MarketWatch