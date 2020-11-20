WHO Recommends Against Using Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19, Contradicting FDA

Read it at MarketWatch
The World Health Organization has recommended against the use of the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19. After analyzing the randomized trials of 7,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the public health group wrote in the British medical journal The BMJ on Thursday that the drug “has no meaningful effect on mortality or on other important outcomes for patients, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement.” The Food and Drug Administration has given full authorization for the use of remdesivir in the treatment of the coronavirus.