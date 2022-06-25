WHO Says Monkeypox Isn’t a Global Health Emergency
‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’
The World Health Organization determined Saturday that the current outbreak of monkeybox doesn’t rise to the level of a public heath emergency, despite the organization’s “serious concerns” over rising infections. The agency has only given six outbreaks since 2007 the designation, which is reserved for risks that affect multiple countries and may require a swift, coordinated international response, NBC News reported. There have been over 4,000 monkeypox cases across 47 countries since the beginning of May, according to the CDC. “While a few Members expressed differing views, the committee resolved by consensus to advise the WHO Director-General that at this stage the outbreak should be determined to not constitute a PHEIC,” a WHO release said. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the committee will reconvene as soon as the next few days to monitor the spread.