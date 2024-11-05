TV networks call elections carefully. You will need to head online tonight if you want to get a sense of the result before the nation’s election desks feel comfortable calling what they are seeing.

Here are some names to follow to find out the result first.

Nate Cohn. The New York Times’ election point man may or may not be running the outlet’s famed Needle: a predictive guide to who win each crucial state.

It was The Needle which, in one of the great moments of the 2020 election, suddenly showed Biden ahead in Georgia after having temporarily gone offline. That moment, tweeted out by Cohn with a Twin Peaks reference, heralded Trump’s defeat.

A strike by the company’s Tech Guild has imperiled The Needle—to the dismay of twittering election-watchers. The best way to follow Cohn, who will be running the model on his own computer if not for public consumption, will be via The New York Times.

Nate Silver. The nationally recognized election analyst, whose model has declared the race a coin flip, will be running a election night model of his own on Silver Bulletin, his Substack. You can find him on Twitter too, where he is sure to be a prominent presence tonight.

Dave Wasserman. Wasserman, who works for Cook Political Report, is famed for calling elections after declaring that he’s “seen enough.” Trust his read on the data.

G. Elliott Morris. Morris replaced Silver at FiveThirtyEight, his old election site. Follow him on Twitter here.

Dan Pfeiffer. We will get results from Florida early on. Here’s what Pfeiffer, the former Obama staffer, will be watching there: “Osceola County, which is near Orlando, is more than half Latino and a third of the population is Puerto Rican. If Harris is over-performing in Osceola it might be the first evidence of backlash to the offensive joke told at the Trump rally. Such backlash would be a big deal in Pennsylvania where there are more than 300,000 voting-age Puerto Ricans.”

Jon Ralston. Ralston is your guide to Nevada’s 6 electoral votes. He has predicted a narrow Harris victory here. Following him in 2020 gave you confidence Biden had enough to beat Trump.

Conor Sen. Sen served as a great guide to why Biden was ahead in 2020 despite discouraging early data. He will be a good guide to how margins are changing in Georgia, county-by-county, versus 2020.

Adam Carlson. Carlson has aggregated the subgroups in national polls here. He is skeptical they are accurate. If they are, Trump has probably won.