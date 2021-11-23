WHO Warns Europe Could Lose Another 700,000 People to COVID by Spring
DIRE WARNING
The World Health Organization is warning that Europe could lose another 700,000 people to COVID-19 by next spring. “Today, the COVID-19 situation across Europe and Central Asia is very serious,” said Dr. Hans Kluge, the regional director for WHO Europe. “We face a challenging winter ahead, but we should not be without hope because all of us—governments, health authorities, individuals—can take decisive action to stabilize the pandemic.” According to the organization, easing restrictive measures, unvaccinated people, and the highly transmissible delta variant are all to blame for the potential surge. Waning vaccine efficiency was also cited as one of the factors for the grim projection, with the organization stressing the importance of booster shots for the most vulnerable populations. “Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year, based on current trends,” said a WHO Europe statement.