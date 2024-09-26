Is New York Ready to Turn Cuomosexual Again After Eric Adams’ Indictment?

Eric Adams’ indictment on federal charges Wednesday night set the rumor mill into overdrive about who might replace him as mayor of New York City.

Andrew Cuomo sits atop many short lists of potential replacements to challenge Adams’ re-election bid in 2025, assuming the mayor keeps good on his promise and doesn’t resign his position sooner.

Cuomo, 66, is reportedly a fan of that idea himself. The Queens native has kept a relatively low profile since he crashed out of the governor’s office amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in 2021, but he could be poised for a political comeback.

Sources told the New York Post that as rumors of potential criminal charges inundated Adams’ office in recent months, Cuomo told those close to him he was mulling his own run for mayor next year.

Other reports have backed up that story. Axios reported Thursday, also citing unnamed sources, that “Cuomo was already signaling to allies that he was preparing to run for mayor” even before Adams’ indictment.

Now, with Adams facing charges of bribery, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, it appears there’s a window for Cuomo to re-enter the political arena via his hometown.

Cuomo wouldn’t have to start from scratch financially if he launches a run, Axios reported. He still has millions left in his campaign coffers from when he abruptly resigned as governor, handing over the reigns to Kathy Hochul.

“We didn’t get everything done that we wanted to, but I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that every day I worked my hardest and gave it my all to deliver for you,” the Democrat said as part of a lengthy farewell message on his final day in Albany. “Thank you for the honor of serving you. Thank you for empowering me to fight for you.”

When asked about Cuomo’s political ambitions, a spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement, “He’s previously said he’s had no plans to make plans and there’s been no change.”

Cuomo has denied all sexual harassment allegations against him. Prior to the sex scandal, he’d made himself a household name—even beyond New York—during COVID-19’s peak through his calm demeanor in regular press conference and TV appearances, including some where he riffed with his brother, Chris Cuomo, in primetime segments on CNN.

The former governor’s pandemic response has since been criticized for being lacking, however, with him being called to testify in front of Congress over this issue earlier this month.

Cuomo is far from the only big name throwing their hat in the ring to lead the country’s largest city.

Among the other favorites for the position is Brad Lander, New York City’s left-leaning comptroller who’s already announced his campaign for next year’s race. He’s long been a critic of Adams and recently pledged to end street homelessness for severely mentally ill people.

Lander, like others vying to replace the mayor, called on Adams to resign in a statement shared Thursday.

“The hardworking people of New York City deserve a city government and leadership they can trust,” the 55-year-old Missouri native said. “Right now, they don’t have it.”

Others opposing Adams in the Democratic primary include Scott Stringer, an ex-city comptroller whose 2021 mayoral campaign was derailed by sexual misconduct allegations; Zellnor Myrie, a Brooklyn state senator who wants to implement free “universal after-school” programs; and Jessica Ramos, a state senator from Queens who The New York Times reports has an in with the city’s unions.

Another potential wildcard for the position is Jumaane Williams, the city’s elected “public advocate.” He’s currently next in line to lead the city if Adams is to resign before his term is up.

Should that happen, Williams, 48, may try to catapult his success in a temporary role as mayor into a serious challenge to be the city’s full-time leader.

Williams, an unabashedly left-wing “activist-politician” from Brooklyn, has previously ran unsuccessful campaigns to be New York’s governor in 2022 and to be its lieutenant governor in 2018.