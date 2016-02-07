Who Won Super Bowl 50?

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 to win a defense-heavy Super Bowl 50. Both quarterbacks struggled to make passing plays throughout the game, and each team’s defensive line dominated with multiple sacks, interceptions, and forced fumbles. With four minutes left in the game, however, Denver linebacker Von Miller blew the game open with his second strip-sacking of Carolina QB Cam Newton, forcing a fumble and an eventual touchdown that gave the Broncos a 14-point lead with mere minutes left, securing the victory.