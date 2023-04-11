Whole Foods Closes Downtown San Francisco Location Over Safety Concerns

Read it at SF Gate
Citing the safety of their team members, Whole Foods closed their flagship San Francisco, California, location Tuesday after only a year of operation, SF Gate reports. “To ensure the safety of our Team Members, we have made the difficult decision to close the Trinity store for the time being,” a Whole Foods Market spokesperson told SF Gate, adding that all affected employees will be transferred to nearby stores. The announcement comes after the location limited its hours in October due to rising theft and hostile visitors, The San Francisco Standard reported.