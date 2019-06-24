PUT OUT THE FIRE

Who’ll Win This Week’s Dem Debates? The One Who Can Take Down Trump.

Regular voters will be looking will be looking to beat Trump above all else—then worry about an agenda. That mind-set will benefit Biden this week, but he won’t be the only one.

Michael Tomasky

Special Correspondent

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Will the Democratic presidential debates this week shake up the race? Unlikely. All these people have a lot of debating experience and have learned to be fast on their feet. When I think back to the Democratic primary debates of 2008, the last time there was a bushelful of candidates, I remember only one thing, something about Hillary Clinton and drivers’ licenses for undocumented immigrants.

But the debates will start to answer what I think is the one big question for Democrats—and I mean here rank-and-file Democrats—that this election presents. How much change do Democrats really want?

That is, every Democrat, from the most centrist to the most left-wing, wants Donald Trump out. And every Democrat would like to see changes in dozens of areas, from the Supreme Court to economic policy to civil rights to climate change and a lot more.