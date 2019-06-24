Who’ll Win This Week’s Dem Debates? The One Who Can Take Down Trump.

Will the Democratic presidential debates this week shake up the race? Unlikely. All these people have a lot of debating experience and have learned to be fast on their feet. When I think back to the Democratic primary debates of 2008, the last time there was a bushelful of candidates, I remember only one thing, something about Hillary Clinton and drivers’ licenses for undocumented immigrants.

But the debates will start to answer what I think is the one big question for Democrats—and I mean here rank-and-file Democrats—that this election presents. How much change do Democrats really want?

That is, every Democrat, from the most centrist to the most left-wing, wants Donald Trump out. And every Democrat would like to see changes in dozens of areas, from the Supreme Court to economic policy to civil rights to climate change and a lot more.