The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain addressed their heated Monday on-air clash at the top of Tuesday’s broadcast, reassuring viewers that all is well between them and that everyone needs to just “calm down.”

The View quickly became the talk of social media Monday when Goldberg snapped at McCain during a contentious impeachment debate, telling the conservative ex-Fox News star to “please stop talking.” McCain would later take to Twitter to say she “won’t be quiet” and compare herself to Game of Thrones’ “Mother of Dragons.”

“We’re just going to do a little cleanup before we do anything,” Goldberg said Tuesday. “You know, things get heated on this show. You watch this show, you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate.”

Noting such tension “just the way it is” with the show and is “part of what we do,” Goldberg went on to say that “stuff happens on this show in real-time,” “sometimes it goes off the rails” and there are no “butcher knives under the table.”

“So everybody just calm down,” the Oscar-winning actress added. “It’s a TV show. We’re on together for an hour and we step in poopy, OK? We step in poopy and stuff happens and everybody just calm down.”

McCain, meanwhile, reassured the audience that she gets along great with Goldberg.

“I love you very much,” she told her colleague. “I’ve loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart. Calm down, all of you.”

As the audience cheered, Goldberg endorsed McCain’s comments, further stating that “it’s always been like this” and panelists have continually “clashed and gone back and forth.”

McCain would go on to say that their tense argument was indicative of the “very heated levels” of American political discourse now, adding that she doesn’t love it.

“I don’t think anybody at home loves it, anyone in the country, but it is representative of what’s going on in the country and it’s raw and real,” McCain declared. “We’re passionate women. I’m hyper, hyper-conservative. Everybody else at the table is not and sometimes we’re going to clash heads.”

The right-wing host also highlighted online posts by former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren about the clash to claim that some outlets’ coverage of the show’s fights have been “sexist,” adding that she is “over it.”