Whoopi Goldberg Denies Cursing On-Air After ‘The View’ Bleeps Her

Whoopi Goldberg slipped a big one on air Thursday.

While discussing the ongoing government shutdown, Goldberg told the audience that Republican Rep. and longtime The View critic Marjorie Taylor Greene would be joining the hosts next week. The moderator got worked up as she launched a verbal tirade at the political infighting.

“I don’t know how many things we agree on” with Greene, she said, “but I know the one thing that she and I and all of us at this table agree on, is this should not be affecting the American people.”

“These are decisions that you don’t have the right to…” she said before she was bleeped by producers. Goldberg froze, looking at the camera and studio audience for a reaction. “You caught it,” before the word slipped out, her co-hosts reassured her.

“We’ll be right back, I hope,” Goldberg said as the show went to commercial break. After the show returned, Goldberg said producers had already gotten a request for comment about her cursing on air.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

“Our people just got a call saying, ‘Whoopi just said a bad word… I didn’t say the bad word. I did not say it.”

Joked Joy Behar, “She just thought it.”

Goldberg insisted that what seemed to be the words “f--- up” had not actually come out of her mouth despite her contrite reaction during the previous segment.

“The View” hosts react in real time to her on-air slip-up. The View/ABC

“I know that you’re sitting, waiting for me to do something, waiting for something to happen,” she said to watching critics. “I’d appreciate it if you just watched the show and then you’ll know what really went on. You play it back the 50 times that you’re gonna do, but let’s be realistic,” she added, annoyed.