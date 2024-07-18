Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t moved by Kai Trump’s RNC speech, she said this week on The View, after the 17 year old took the stage to “show a side of my grandpa that people don’t often see.”

“I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they’re trying to humanize [Trump] and change your idea about who this guy is,” Goldberg said on Thursday’s episode, “Don’t fall for that.”

Goldberg’s comments come after the young Trump told viewers and the RNC audience that the former president “just a normal grandpa” on Wednesday night.

“When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me,” she also said, before repeating the common Trump talking point that the “media” was demonizing him. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”

Kai Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. In her speech, she went on to describe how her “caring and loving” grandpa calls her at school to talk about golf and asks her how she’s doing even though he’s the one going through “all these court cases.” Her remarks went over well with already committed Trump supporters.

Trump’s team seems to be working to soften his persona following the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Having his granddaughter speak at the convention about his other “side” seemed to Goldberg another opportunity for his campaign to paint the former president in a different light. But she’s not buying it.

The View host also doubled down on her stance that Biden is fit to run for reelection. “I don’t care how old you are,” she said, “I don’t care if you can’t put two sentences together. If you get the job done, then I’m gonna follow you because that’s what I’m looking for.”