Whoopi Goldberg Gets Dramatic Last Word in On-Air Spat, Proves Meghan McCain Wrong

Meghan McCain once again got into a heated on-air spat with one of her co-hosts on Tuesday, this time over the details of a year-old interview with organizers of the Women’s March.

In this instance, however, co-host Whoopi Goldberg dramatically got the last word by informing viewers at the end of the show that McCain was wrong, directing them to the program’s website for further proof against her colleague’s claims.

During one of the talk show’s “Hot Topic” segments, the panel discussed the “Challenge Accepted” trend on social media, which features women posting black-and-white photos of themselves as a form of digital female empowerment.

After co-host Sunny Hostin expressed support for the challenge, noting that it ramped up following Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery House floor speech denouncing Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), McCain said that she was “skeptical” of these movements because she believes they exclude conservative women such as herself.

“When you’re talking about women’s empowerment, as a conservative woman there’s always a level of skepticism because we are never invited into circles traditionally,” she asserted. “In the Women’s March, we were literally not invited to join and told to stay home if you are pro-life.”

McCain went on to claim that Women’s March leaders had “strong ties” to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and had “anti-Semitic” views, prompting Goldberg to jump in and note that only “one of the women had strong ties” to the notoriously bigoted Farrakhan.

“Well, you can watch the tape of me interviewing them on the show and make your own decision,” McCain snapped back.

“Yeah, I was there,” Goldberg quickly replied.

The two went back-and-forth, with McCain repeatedly saying “no you weren’t” in response to Goldberg insisting she was on the show the day The View panel—which included Goldberg—interviewed Women’s March co-founders Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland. During that Jan. 14, 2019 broadcast, McCain repeatedly pressed Mallory on her past praise of Farrakhan.

“Yes I was, I sat right there,” Goldberg shot back. “I will get it for you so you can see what I’m talking about, we had both women on.”

“That’s not the point, I had a problem with the Women’s March, other people don’t,” McCain sputtered. “This is why this topic is ridiculous because again, conservative women, we just don’t have voices in places like this and that’s fine.”

At the very end of the broadcast, meanwhile, Goldberg signed off by telling the audience that the producers had found the Jan. 2019 clip and it proved that she was indeed correct.

“That interview that I was talking about with Meghan where she thought I wasn’t there and I said I was,” Goldberg concluded. “Well, we found it. I was there. We’ll put it up on our website so you can see it.”