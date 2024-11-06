Whoopi Goldberg: I ‘Still’ Won’t Say Trump’s Name After Election Victory

Whoopi Goldberg made clear on The View on Wednesday morning that her policy against uttering Donald Trump’s name isn’t changing despite his victory. After expressing her admiration for Kamala Harris’ relentless campaign, Goldberg acknowledged, “People didn‘t come out, I don‘t know why, and it doesn‘t even matter. He’s now the president.” She then added, “I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change.” Goldberg has refused to say Trump’s name on The View since he first took office in 2016, explaining that she “can’t” bring herself to put the word “President” before the name Trump. “I know people don’t like that I don’t do it. I’m fine with that. There is lots of stuff I do people don’t like, you know. I can live with it,” she said in 2018. The View moderator has only broken her self-imposed rule a handful of times, including deliberately after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts and accidentally following his debate against Joe Biden in June.