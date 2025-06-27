Whoopi Goldberg Joins Cast of Italian Soap Opera: ‘A Crazy Idea’

Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the screen in a new language. The comedian, actress, and talk-show host announced in a video on Instagram that she has accepted a role on the Italian soap opera Un Posto Al Sole. “They know it’s a crazy idea, I know it’s a crazy idea,” Goldberg said in the video. “But what a wonderful thing to do.” She admitted that her Italian is “not perfect.” “But we’ve worked it out,” she says. Goldberg will appear in a “special storyline” on the show, which has been entertaining Italian audiences since 1996. Un Posto al Sole is set in a hillside condominium in Naples—not quite the idyllic retreat in Sardinia where Goldberg vacations, but not too far off. Soap opera acting is the latest creative exploration in Goldberg’s eclectic career, which has seen her transition from Broadway to the silver screen to talk-show television. Along the way, she has become one of the few “EGOT” (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winners and amassed a loyal fan base, one that is dying to have Goldberg back on The View. She is scheduled to return on July 7 after she returns from her Mediterranean getaway.

