Whoopi Goldberg Mocks ‘Snowflakiest People’ at Fox for Whining About Kamala’s ‘View’ Interview

A day after Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a newsmaking interview on The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg roasted Fox News for complaining about the veep’s appearance on the ABC talk show.

“You know, you folks are the snowflakiest people I’ve ever seen,” Goldberg snarked at the top of Thursday’s broadcast.

During Wednesday’s interview, Harris said she was “scared as heck” that Donald Trump could defeat President Joe Biden in the 2024 election and return to the White House.

“We don’t run away from something when we're scared; we fight back against it,” she stated. “So many of us know, when we are scared for the future of our children, do we then stay in bed with the covers over our head? We can’t, we cannot.”

Harris’ comments were immediately seized upon by Fox News, who accused the vice president of “fearmongering” and demonizing all MAGA supporters. The conservative network’s hosts also ridiculed Harris for seemingly exhibiting fear over the upcoming election, claiming she was showing a lack of confidence.

Airing a montage of Fox News personalities—including Jesse Watters and Dana Perino—bemoaning the Harris interview, Goldberg then turned to the camera and described them as snowflakes before defending the vice president’s remarks.

“You don’t know what she’s scared of? You don’t know? You haven’t been listening to what this man has said he’s going to do on day one, how he’s treated women,” she proclaimed, referencing Trump’s assertion that he’ll be a dictator on the first day if elected president.

“You don’t think we’re uncomfortable when somebody says, ‘Yeah, I’m the guy that got rid of, you know, Roe vs. Wade.’ What do you mean, ‘What are you scared of?’” Goldberg added.

Agreeing with Goldberg, liberal co-host Joy Behar said Harris is “not personally scared” but rather “scared for the country because the country will have a problem if he is in office,” adding that Trump “also will go after his enemies” as president.

“Hello?!” Behar dramatically declared, pointing to the rest of her colleagues. Co-host Sara Haines then joked that the table’s conservative host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a one-time Trump administration official turned Trump critic, is “at risk the most.”

While the panel continued to ridicule conservative media’s over-the-top reaction to Harris’ appearance on the show, Behar did point out that there was at least one notable exception.

“Even Kayleigh McEnany, she’s not like you where you turned on him,” Behar said, addressing Griffin. “She praised Kamala Harris by saying that it was smart to focus on abortion. She said, ‘What Kamala is doing is powerful among young women.’”