Whoopi Says She’d Vote for Biden Even if He ‘Pooped His Pants'

Whoopi Goldberg was very clear about her support of President Biden’s bid for a second term on Monday’s episode of The View, during which she said she’d vote for Biden even “if he’s pooped his pants,” as long as he can “do the job.”

“I don’t care if he can't put a sentence together,” Goldberg also said on the show in response to repeated calls for Biden to withdraw from the race, which included most of her cohosts. “Show me he can't do the job, and I'll say, ‘Okay, maybe it's time to go.’” She acknowledged Biden’s performance was “poopy,” but attributed it to a “bad night.”

“He had a bad night the first time he went out and debated with Kamala Harris, and everybody wanted him to quit then,” she said, but “he came back and said, you know what, I’ve got it, and he gave four years.” Goldberg has previously discussed her belief that Biden was a capable candidate on the show, like just before the debate when she told the studio audience, “I think it would be remiss of us to not say, Joe Biden knows how to do this” and “he’s quite good at this.”

His performance in the debate didn’t change her mind, as she suggested Democrats should show the same loyalty to Biden that MAGA fans do to Donald Trump. She made the comparison during her initial remarks Monday. “When we said [Trump] shouldn’t be on the ballot, everybody said ‘no, no, no, the people chose him. We can’t take him off the ballot,” she said. “I don’t understand why anybody think it’s gonna be any easier to take Biden off the ballot [than Trump].”

“If you are doing the job—and I may not like everything you’re doing. I don’t like it all, but I’m gonna stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who should’ve been the person people were talking about [dropping out],” she added. “Biden had a bad day but [Trump] couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip.”

As cohost Anna Farah Griffin challenged Goldberg’s stance, reiterating her view that Biden should step down and “pass the baton to the next generation,” Goldberg said the next generation wasn’t “prepared.”

“I’ve known him a thousand years and I’ve seen him step in lots of different stuff and come back and make better than what he started,” she said. “I have poopy days all the time,” she’d said earlier in the show, “I’m not running the world, but I don't know anybody who doesn't step in stuff at some point.”