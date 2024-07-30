Whoopi Goldberg Tells ‘The View’ Why She ‘Pities’ J.D. Vance

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is genuinely worried about J.D. Vance. “This poor guy,” she said on Tuesday. “I feel so bad for him.”

Goldberg was responding to the recent unearthed footage of J.D. Vance admitting privately that Kamala Harris’ entry into the 2024 election was a “political sucker punch” for the Trump campaign.

“Remember how Mr. T used to pity the fool? Well, I pity this man,” Goldberg added. “I pity him, because he’s had a very bumpy roll-out so far, and here he is, once again saying one thing in public and another thing in private. So, how much of a liability is this guy becoming?”

Co-host Joy Behar agreed: “I think Trump is shaking. He’s like, ‘I picked the wrong guy, what do I do?!’ He’s scared now.”

The Ohio senator’s viral quote came in light of the recent shakeup in the 2024 presidential election, which has seen Vice President Kamala Harris rising in the polls. Although both Vance and Donald Trump have publicly claimed the change is good for them, this new footage from July 27 says otherwise.

Sara Haines then showed the audience a clip of Vance’s former Yale classmate on CNN, who described Vance as “a political chameleon,” someone who has “changed their opinion on literally every imaginable issue.”

“He is bereft of morality, he’s bereft of empathy. He’s got a spine, it’s just not a good one,” Goldberg said in response.

The segment comes after a week of The View hosts criticizing Vance for his many controversial talking points. They laid into him on Monday morning for his “childless cat lady” comments, with Ana Navarro telling Vance, “How dare you try to tell me that I am lesser than?”

Goldberg finished off the Tuesday segment with a plea to the audience: “Look, you know what you got to do… You can choose to vote. Lots of people don’t get to vote. You have the right to vote. It is your birthright, don’t toss it away.”